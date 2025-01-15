Alesksandar Vukic has posted the biggest Grand Slam result of his career, upsetting 22nd seed Sebastian Korda in five sets at AO 2025 to reach the third round of a major for the first time.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 15 January 2025 | tennis.com.au/AAP

Aleksandar Vukic is enjoying the best Grand Slam run of his career at Australian Open 2025.

The world No.68 upset 22nd Sebastian Korda in five sets in front of an electric crowd at Kia Arena, becoming the first Australian through to the third round this year at Melbourne Park.

Vukic has beaten higher-ranked players before, accumulating three top-20 wins within the past 18 months.

But he’s never beaten a player ranked as high as Korda in Grand Slam play, and as a result, he’s through to the last 32 at a major for the first time in his career.

Vukic battled from two sets to one down against the young American, prevailing 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a potential third-round showdown against fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kokkinakis is currently battling Jack Draper at John Cain Arena.

The win makes Vukic, 28, the oldest Australian man to make his third-round debut at Melbourne Park since Wayne Arthurs in 2001.

On paper, the match lasted three hours and 17 minutes but with play suspended midway through the second set due to heavy rain in Melbourne, the contest stretched beyond six hours.

Vukic was leading Korda 6-4 2-4 before the rain stoppage, and ultimately broke Korda’s serve at 5-5 and finished the match off with a thumping ace.

“Lets freaking go. Come on!” Vukic said in his on-court interview.

“This was the most Melbourne day I’ve ever experienced in my life, I’m bloody freezing. That second set, when we went off, I thought that was maybe it for tonight.

“I’ve had a few good wins but that one in a Grand Slam, in a five setter, is really nice.

“It’s so good to win in five sets. It’d be nice to win in three but winning in five in Australia – I’m tired but I’m pretty awake as well. So I’ll take it.”

Vukic hailed the home crowd for lifting him after Korda claimed the second and third sets.

“Tonight I’m gonna get some sleep and then tomorrow I’m gonna think about whoever I play,” he said.

“Listen, it’s not supposed to get easier from here.”

Vukic and James Duckworth are scheduled to play Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios in their doubles opener on Thursday night.

More to come.