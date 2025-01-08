Fast-rising teenager Maya Joint claims victory over AO 2023 semifinalist Magda Linette to reach a first WTA quarterfinal in Hobart.

Hobart, Australia, 8 January 2025 | AAP

Rising Australian teenager Maya Joint has scored two career-best wins in two days, and a maiden WTA-level quarterfinal berth to boot.

The 18-year-old, ranked world No.118, defeated the 38th best player in the world Magda Linette 6-1 6-1 in the second round of the Hobart International on Wednesday.

It was the best win by ranking of Joint’s burgeoning career, topping Tuesday’s round one straight-sets victory over world No.53 Olga Danilovic.

Joint, who surged up the rankings last year after being 773rd at the end of 2023, had too much power for the fourth seed Linette in a 61-minute demolition.

She is set to play her first Australian Open via a wildcard and is the second-highest ranked teenager in the world behind 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who is ranked world No.15.

Joint is coming off a second round showing in Brisbane last week where she took a set off two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

Joint said the win over Linette, who is 14 years her senior, was the best of her career.

“I feel really good. I’ve played two really great matches (in Hobart) so far and I want to keep going,” she enthused. “I like being the underdog and have been trying to keep the pressure off myself.

“I really like that the season starts in Australia. The home crowd support is really special.”

