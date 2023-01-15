Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall is being honoured on the official Australian Open 2023 coin.

Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

Ken Rosewall has been revealed as the face of the Australian Open 2023 coin, honouring the 70-year anniversary of his 1953 men’s singles triumph.

In a fitting ‘grassroots to Grand Slam’ moment, lucky Tennis Hot Shots players from Ascot Vale Tennis Club unveiled the coin at Melbourne Park today.

Rosewall remains the youngest man to have won the Australian Open men’s singles title, winning at just 18. Claiming subsequent titles in 1955 and 1971, Rosewall also won in 1972 aged 36, marking 19 years since his inaugural title – another record that remains to this day.

Renowned for his enviable backhand as illustrated on the AO 2023 coin, Rosewall amassed an impressive 18 major titles across three decades including nine men’s doubles titles and a mixed doubles title at the US Open in 1956.

“It’s a wonderful honour to be recognised on the Australian Open coin. Seventy years seems like a long time, but it feels just like yesterday that I was a young hopeful stepping out on court for a shot at my first major title,” Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall said.

“Tennis is a fantastic sport that brings so many opportunities and it’s great to see so many kids, and adults, picking up a racquet and getting out on court.

“The Australian Summer of Tennis is such a wonderful time of year that brings back so many fond memories and it’s an honour to be back here in Melbourne for what promises to be yet another fantastic Australian Open.”

More than 170 Tennis Hot Shots kids and Super 10 development athletes will take to the courts of Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena and Kia Arena for the money-can’t-buy experience of tossing the match coin during the two weeks of the Australian Open.

“What a wonderful opportunity to connect our kids starting out their tennis journey with the very best tennis players in the world, while also and honouring the remarkable achievements of our past champions,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“Honouring Ken on this year’s coin is done in celebration of a true champion and stalwart of our game.

“Ken was an outstanding player in his own right and with an incredible 19-3 record, was key in six winning Australian Davis Cup teams between 1953 and 1975.

“Each Tennis Hot Shots player that steps on court to toss the coin during the Australian Open will be surrounded by current champions of the game and will take home a special reminder of one of the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.”

A Member of the Order of Australia, Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee (1975), International Tennis Hall of Fame and Australian Tennis Hall of Fame, Rosewall holds the distinction of being named an Australian Living Treasure for his outstanding contributions to Australian society.

Tennis Hot Shots is the official development program of Tennis Australia designed for kids aged three to 12. Played on smaller courts with modified equipment to make it easier and more fun to progress.

Tennis Hots Shots is run by qualified coaches and volunteers who help kids build confidence, sport skills and new friends. Coaches and clubs across Australia offer free trials. Head to play.tennis.com.au to find out more.

