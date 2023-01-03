This year’s Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery is helping raise valuable funds to rebuild flood-affected communities across the country.

Melbourne, Australia, 3 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

Flood-affected communities across the country will benefit from funds raised through the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) Lottery in 2023.

Five thousand ATF Lottery tickets have been released, with the charitable arm of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open offering entrants the chance to win the ultimate Australian Open 2023 finals experience, and in turn help communities impacted by the devastating floods in 2022.

By purchasing a ticket for $20 or three tickets for $50, entrants have the chance to win two premium tickets to their choice of the women’s singles final on 28 January or the men’s singles final on 29 January 2023.

> BUY NOW: Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery tickets

The winner also receives airfares to Melbourne from their nearest state capital, two nights’ accommodation at the Westin hotel including breakfast, pre-match hospitality, a personalised tour of the AO precinct, and the opportunity to attend the exclusive champion’s photoshoot the next day.

The lucky winner will be drawn at 4:30pm on 23 January 2023.

“So many communities across Australia have been devastated by the terrible floods we’ve seen last year. People have lost loved ones, homes, businesses, and the far-reaching effects will be felt for a long time,” Executive Director of the ATF Vicki Reid said.

“This year’s ATF Lottery will help raise valuable funds to rebuild flood-affected communities.

“This is the ultimate prize for tennis fans who want to experience the very best of what the Australian Open has to offer. People have a one-in-5000 chance of winning, which are fantastic odds — but the real value of this lottery is knowing that you are helping to rebuild important community facilities where people can come together and start to rebuild their lives.”

The ATF uses tennis as a vehicle to inspire brighter futures. In 2022, it introduced several new initiatives to propel this mission including Brighter Days, which aims to provide relief to challenging life circumstances for young people and their families.

> LEARN MORE: About the Australian Tennis Foundation

It also partnered with Tennis NT and Wanta Aboriginal Corporation in the Northern Territory to bring tennis to nine remote communities across the Central Desert as part of the Jintangka Kamparru (Forward Together) program to help increase health and wellbeing of First Nations children and young people.

Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

