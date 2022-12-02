Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is confirmed to compete at Adelaide International 2 this summer.

South Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis will line up for Adelaide International 2 when action gets underway at The Drive from 9 to 14 January 2023.

Kokkinakis won his first ATP singles title at the Adelaide International earlier this year. The 26-year-old, who went on to win his first Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open, is looking forward to starting the new year at home.

“I am pumped to be coming back to play in Adelaide. January was a dream come true and the crowd was electric. This is a wonderful event and it’s great to play in my hometown,” Kokkinakis said.

“Last year’s win was an incredible moment in my career. I can’t wait to come back and play in front of my family, friends and home crowd in January.”

The world’s best players will compete for a total prize pool of more than AUD $4 million when Adelaide hosts back-to-back combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments during the first two weeks of January.

Joining Kokkinakis will be world No.11 Madison Keys, who won her sixth WTA singles title in Adelaide earlier this year. It was her first title since August 2019 and the 27-year-old American went on to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International GM Debbie Sterrey said the tennis in Adelaide was shaping up to be really exciting.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the playing group to Adelaide and are eager to see the full entry lists over the coming weeks,” Sterrey said.

“Welcoming Thanasi back to play at the newly developed Drive and take to centre court will be special and we expect the local fans to be loud and supportive.

“To have Madison Keys, a formidable player from the United States, back in Adelaide is also a fantastic bonus.”

The full player entry lists will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 – Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 – Adelaide International 2

