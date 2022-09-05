Storm Sanders and John Peers have advanced to the quarterfinals in the US Open 2022 mixed doubles competition.

Australian players continue to impress in the US Open 2022 doubles competitions.

Storm Sanders and John Peers booked their spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals today, with the fourth seeds defeating American combination Bernarda Pera and Jackson Withrow 6-4 6-4.

This is the first time that world No.21 Sanders has reached a mixed doubles quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, while it is world No.10 Peers’ third.

Peers is enjoying a consistent year in mixed doubles, having now advanced to the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams this season.

Sanders and Peers next play Canadian Leylah Fernandez and American Jack Sock, who scored a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against Max Purcell and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski today.

With Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden already through to the quarterfinals, it marks 24 years since four Australians have reached this stage in New York.

Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez have continued their winning run in the women’s doubles competition, powering into the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-3 victory against eighth seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The No.10 seeds, who needed only 73 minutes to defeat the Australian Open 2022 finalists, extend their winning streak to seven matches – and they have now won 15 of their past 17 matches.

This is world No.26 Perez’s career-best result at the US Open and is her second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, having also made the final eight alongside Melichar-Martinez at Wimbledon this year.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [8] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-3 6-3

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d [WC] Bernarda Pera (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 6-4

Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA) d Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [11] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, third round

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

