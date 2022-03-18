Nadal survives Kyrgios challenge in Indian Wells battle
Nick Kyrgios' best run at ATP Masters 1000 level in more than four years has ended in the quarterfinals.
Indian Wells, USA, 18 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Nick Kyrgios’ winning run at Indian Wells has come to an end in the quarterfinals – and it took the world’s most in-form player to stop him.
World No.4 Rafael Nadal recorded his 19th consecutive win of the season, overcoming Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in an enthralling two-hour and 46-minute battle today.
Kyrgios tested the Australian Open 2022 winner, almost inflicting his first loss of the year.
But the 21-time Grand Slam champion edged out victory after winning 106 points in total to Kyrgios’ 103.
Witnessing greatness 🙌@RafaelNadal fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/z5ziH2HW3T
— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2022
Currently ranked No.132, Kyrgios is set to return to the cusp of the world’s top 100 following his efforts in the Californian desert this week.
The 26-year-old now turns his attention to next week’s Miami Open, where he has received a main draw singles wildcard and will also play doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Aussies in action – Indian Wells
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
[4] Rafael Nadal (ESP) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4
