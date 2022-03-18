Nick Kyrgios' best run at ATP Masters 1000 level in more than four years has ended in the quarterfinals.

Indian Wells, USA, 18 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios’ winning run at Indian Wells has come to an end in the quarterfinals – and it took the world’s most in-form player to stop him.

World No.4 Rafael Nadal recorded his 19th consecutive win of the season, overcoming Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in an enthralling two-hour and 46-minute battle today.

Kyrgios tested the Australian Open 2022 winner, almost inflicting his first loss of the year.

But the 21-time Grand Slam champion edged out victory after winning 106 points in total to Kyrgios’ 103.

Witnessing greatness 🙌@RafaelNadal fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/z5ziH2HW3T — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2022

Currently ranked No.132, Kyrgios is set to return to the cusp of the world’s top 100 following his efforts in the Californian desert this week.

The 26-year-old now turns his attention to next week’s Miami Open, where he has received a main draw singles wildcard and will also play doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] Rafael Nadal (ESP) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4

