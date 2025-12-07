Alex de Minaur wins the Newcombe Medal

Alex de Minaur was crowned the winner of the 2025 Newcombe Medal at the Australian Tennis Awards, in Melbourne, celebrating his outstanding achievements on the global stage this year.

Australia’s top-ranked player continued his rise in 2025, qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals for the second consecutive year, where he advanced to the semifinals for the first time.

De Minaur claimed his 10th career title with a commanding run at the ATP 500 event in Washington, part of a tour-leading 43 hard-court wins for the season.

His consistency across the year included quarterfinals at the Australian and US Opens, Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Toronto, Monte Carlo, Shanghai and Paris, a semifinal in Vienna and a run to the final in Rotterdam. De Minaur’s relentless work ethic and speed on court saw him finish the regular season with 55 match wins.

He finished the season at world No.7 – the highest year-end ranking of his career.

“I would like to thank - first of all John Newcombe himself. It’s an incredible honour to receive this medal. Thank you to everyone involved with an incredible event,” De Minaur said.

“It's been a great year. I'm very proud of everything that I've achieved. Of course, I wouldn't have been able to do it without an incredible team around me that continuously pushed me very hard to continue to try and achieve and get the most out of myself.

“I just appreciate everything that I've been given, and I'm very proud to be an Australian tennis player with all the steps forward that we have made. There are an immense amount of players cracking into the top 100, both in the women's side and in the men's side.

“We are a force to be reckoned with, and I'm extremely proud to be an Australian and to continue to try and improve and get the most out of myself. I'll do both, Australia and John Newcombe very proud. Thank you everyone and hope you guys have a wonderful night.”

John Newcombe was full of praise for de Minaur.

“It’s been an interesting ride for Alex. Just watching him, he’s gradually kept up the pressure, creeping up the rankings and now he’s in the top 10, every year it’s a better performance,” Newcombe said.

De Minaur was one of six exceptional nominees, which included Maya Joint (Qld), Adam Walton (Qld), Kimberly Birrell (Qld), Tristan Schoolkate (WA), and Priscilla Hon (Qld)

John Fitzgerald presented Allan Stone with the prestigious Spirit of Tennis Award in recognition of his incredible contributions to Australian tennis, both on and off the court.

“This award should go to someone who has a true love of tennis, and this person certainly does. He happens to be a very good friend of mine,” Fitzgerald said.

“Someone who played the sport at the highest level and represented his country with honour, who wants the game to evolve and to flourish. He reflects the ideals and traditions of our great Australian champions, those who competed with camaraderie, sportsmanship and humility.”

“His golden voice has been synonymous with the Australian Summer of tennis for over 45 years, and he may not realize this, but I looked at him for guidance and inspiration when I joined the commentary team. He was a mentor simply by doing what he did so well.”

The Spirit of Tennis Award recognises an individual who has personified the essence of leadership, passion, sportsmanship, goodwill and dedication to the sport while making a major contribution to the stature of tennis.

Doubles champion, singles semifinalist, iconic TV commentator and AO radio broadcaster, Allan Stone has graced the Australian Open for 60 years straight.

Following a successful playing career that included his own Australian Open glory – winning the 1968 men’s doubles with Dick Crealy and lifting the 1977 trophy alongside Ray Ruffels – he is a regular presence on AO Radio and in Tennis Australia’s host broadcast commentary.

Stone was also a mixed doubles finalist with Margaret Court in 1968 and a singles semifinalist at his home Grand Slam in 1972. He bowed in four sets to eventual champion Rosewall.

He is one of the longest-serving television commentators on the Australian Open, first joining Seven Sport broadcasts in the 1970s and providing analysis alongside fellow legendary commentators Mike Williamson, Garry Wilkinson and Peter Landy. He was part of a revolutionary telecast when each match of the Australian summer tournaments was televised live in a seven-week period throughout December and January.

“Our sport is really terrific, I’m lucky it’s grown so big that there’s still a spot for me in the commentary business. This is a terrific thrill and honour to get an award like this,” Stone said.

The Newcombe Medal and Spirit of Tennis Award were presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards, celebrating the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials and communities.

The 2025 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Award winners:

Coaching Excellence - Club

• Owen Peemoeller (ACT)

Most Outstanding School

• Maitland Lutheran School (SA)

Junior Athlete of the Year - Male

• Cruz Hewitt (NSW)

Junior Athlete of the Year - Female

• Emerson Jones (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Development

• Des Tyson (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating

• Phillip Goodman (Vic)

Volunteer Achievement Award

• Kirsty Cole (NSW)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability, presented by ANZ

• Hunter Thompson (Qld)

• Jin Woodman (Vic)

Most Outstanding Tournament

• MDTC Open Championships (SA)

Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden

• Oakleigh Tennis Club (Vic)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Master

• Ros Balodis (ACT)

Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp

• Chris Mahony (Qld)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

• Hobart Out Tennis Club (Tas)