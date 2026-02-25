Craig Tiley to depart Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia today announced Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Tiley will remain in his current role over the coming months to help Tennis Australia appoint his successor and to support a smooth transition.

Commencing as Tennis Australia’s Director of Player Development in 2005, Tiley became Australian Open Tournament Director in 2006 and CEO in 2013. He has presided over a period of unprecedented growth for both the sport and the Australian Open.

"Leading this team has been the privilege of my life. I am incredibly proud that Tennis Australia is now recognised globally as the player's partner and the benchmark for the sport, events and entertainment,” Tiley said.

“The sport in Australia is in excellent shape. Tennis is one of the nation’s most popular sports, and participation is growing strongly – up eight per cent last year. We have a great group of players performing at the highest level and a world-class team developing the next generation of talented players and coaches.

“But my greatest thrill has been working with the many talented people throughout our entire team and indeed the Australian tennis family. It is a tight-knit community with so much passion, talent and commitment to the sport we all love.

“While I look forward to the challenge at the USTA, my immediate and total focus is clear: delivering a smooth transition and ensuring I leave the sport, the business and the team in the best possible shape.”

Tennis Australia Chair Chris Harrop said Tiley’s tenure has been transformative:

“Under Craig’s leadership, participation and engagement with our sport has gone from strength to strength. Tennis is very much front of mind for many Australians – from the Hot Shots program and social tennis through to club and competitive play, and the excitement of recent innovations like the One Point Slam.

“Tennis Australia is now globally renowned for its innovation, inclusiveness and event management, as showcased in an outstanding Summer of Tennis which culminated in another record-breaking Australian Open this year.

“The fact that Craig has been selected for one of the biggest roles in global sport is a testament to the strength of our organisation,” Harrop said.

“We want to thank Craig for his enormous contribution to tennis in Australia and for his role in developing an outstanding team which is well equipped to deliver continued success. We have commenced an internal and external search for a new CEO and look forward to an orderly transition."

Tennis Australia has appointed international executive recruitment firm Egon Zehnder to lead the search for Tiley’s replacement.