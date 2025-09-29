De Minaur sets up Sinner showdown in Beijing

Alex de Minaur booked his fourth semifinal berth of 2025 in Beijing on Monday after he progressed over world No.19 Jakub Mensik.

The world No.8 was leading the pair’s quarterfinal match 4-1 when Mensik retired due to a knee injury.

De Minaur committed just one unforced error in the 29-minute encounter, extending his hardcourt wins tally to 34 – the most on the ATP Tour in 2025. The 26-year-old also equals his career best for most ATP wins in a season with 47.

He surpasses Lorenzo Musetti in the race to the 2025 ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin, Italy, from 9 November. De Minaur moves into seventh place as he targets qualification at the prestigous eight-man event for the second-straight year.

As for his Beijing campaign, the Australian No.1 next faces world No.2 Jannik Sinner on Tuesday for a place in the final of the ATP 500 tournament.

De Minaur last competed in an ATP 500 final in Washington DC, where he saved three match points against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to claim his 10th ATP singles title.

The Sydneysider hopes to win his first match against Sinner in their 11th ATP meeting.

De Minaur is the last Australian standing in Beijing after Maya Joint lost her third-round match against British No.4 Sonay Kartal 6-3 6-2 on Monday.

Joint staged another strong campaign, reaching the round of 32 at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time this year. The 19-year-old recorded victories against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Diana Shnaider to replicate her Cincinnati efforts.

Joint’s second-round triumph over world No.19 Shnaider is her second win over a top-20 opponent in a matter of weeks, after she defeated world No.12 Clara Tauson in the Seoul quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old is ranked world No.35 in the live WTA rankings, marking another high in her breakthrough year.

