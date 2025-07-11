Fourth annual BLV Tennis Championships begin in Melbourne

The 2025 Australian Blind and Low Vision Tennis Championships commence on Friday at Melbourne Park.

Now in its fourth year, the three-day competition brings together 49 players, aged 10 to 63, from six states and territories. For the first time, the event also welcomes international competitors from the Asia Pacific region.

This event is the pinnacle of a growing national BLV tennis pathway, which now includes weekly leagues, community and state-based tournaments, and a national calendar featuring over 120 competitive players across Australia.

This year, the tournament has seen a record number of junior and women's entries, along with the highest-ever participation rate in the B1 and B2 women's categories.

For the first time, the B1 singles draw is split by gender at a national level, signalling a major step forward for quality match-play opportunities.

"I'm really looking forward to it-being back on court and representing New South Wales," said Grace Hobbs, world No.1 B4 women's singles player, who will compete for the singles and doubles titles.

"It's amazing to see how far the tournament has come. There are more players now, and it's been incredible meeting so many amazing people and sharing experiences."

The junior world No.1 and B2 men's singles world No.2, Oli Fanshawe, will join Hobbs in action.

After a big year on court including the World Championships in Italy and Junior World Championships in Adelaide, the 18-year-old Queenslander is focusing solely on the singles competition this weekend.

"This is my third time [competing]. I played in the juniors two years ago, then all three events last year," he said. "It's great to see some players at tournaments throughout the year, and others you might only see once annually at this event. It's always a good vibe. There's a nice sense of community among all the players."

In addition to the competitive action, the championships feature a range of activities that bring players together both on and off the court, including a B1 3-Point Slam and B2-B4 Mixed Doubles Showdown.

The Maurice Gleeson Cup will once again be awarded to the top performing state or territory, recognising the outstanding contributions of Maurice Gleeson OAM to blind tennis in Australia and around the world.

Live streaming will be available across two courts on YouTube and Facebook, with expert commentary and on court post-match interviews on finals day.

