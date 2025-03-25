Five Aussie medallists at ITF Masters World Individual Championships

It was another strong haul at the ITF Masters World Individual Championships for Australia, following the conclusion of last week's 2025 edition in Antalya, Turkey.

Australia claimed four medals during the tournament, including one gold and two silver as players across the 30-45 age brackets competed for ultimate supremacy.

Brandon Lee Moore and Matthew Hicks headlined Australia's medallists, winning gold in the men's 40+ doubles category. The fourth-seeded duo were dominant across the week, not dropping a set for the tournament. This included defeating the No.1 seeds Roger Lacaci and Roberto Menendez Ferre in the semifinals, whom they bageled in the opening set.

Hicks also claimed bronze in the mixed 40+ doubles category alongside Queenslander Sanna Bedford.

Angela Lawrence-Hendy and American partner Mariko Fritz-Krockow were awarded silver medals in the women's 40+ doubles.

Pitted against top seeds Silvia Chuda and Manon Kruse in the final, Lawrence-Hendy and Fritz-Krockow fell agonisingly short of the gold medal. The duo lost 14-12 in a tight super tiebreak.

Doubles world No.24 in the men's 35+ category, Yuri Mijic, also won a silver medal on the clay courts in Antalya.

Mijic paired with former doubles world No.2 Kengo Iwasaka to claim a spot on the podium. The top-seeded pairing lost nine games en route to the final before they succumbed to Joe Cooper and Nikolai Soloviev.

VIEW: Full results of the 2025 ITF Masters World Individual Championships

ITF Masters World Individual ChampionshipsAustralian medallists Player Category Result Brandon Lee Moore (NSW) Men's 40+ doubles Gold Matthew Hicks (Vic) Men's 40+ doubles Gold Yuri Mijic (Vic) Men's 35+ doubles Silver Angela Lawrence-Hendy (NSW) Women's 40+ doubles Silver Sanna Bedford (Qld) Mixed 40+ doubles Bronze Matthew Hicks (Vic) Mixed 40+ doubles Bronze

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!