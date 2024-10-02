Vukic rallies to reach Shanghai Masters second round

Aleksandar Vukic has scored a determined victory in the opening round of the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai.

Wednesday 02 October 2024
Rhys de Deugd
Shanghai, China

Repeating his efforts from the same date last year, Aleksandar Vukic has progressed to the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a gritty victory.

After a successful qualifying campaign, Vukic took the court for a third consecutive day with the mission of eliminating world No.70 Corentin Moutet.

Finding himself down 4-0 in the opening set, Vukic fought back to steal the match 2-6 6-3 6-4.

"It was a rollercoaster. Started off pretty bad, couldn't make a ball in the first four games, and was down 4-0 in like 15 minutes," the world No.90 said.

"After that started I making a bit more balls, started getting a bit more rhythm and the match kind of turned around, and I started playing some really good tennis towards the end."

In all four of his tour-level wins since the grass court season, Vukic has taken them out in a deciding third set. The 28-year-old showcased that same determination to fight back into the contest against the Frenchman.

"I was trying to stay calm, but also get myself going, because I felt a little slow."

"He's such a tricky player, so unorthodox, tries to disrupt your rhythm in any way possible. So I'm very happy, to get through that because I experienced some emotions through that as well."


For the first time in his professional career, Vukic will prepare for a matchup against world No.9 Casper Ruud.

"He's a top, top player, so I have nothing to lose, but I'm also pretty hungry to see how I can compete in that one," he said about his second-round opponent.

"I'll be happy to take a day off and then really focus on that one on Friday."

Vukic joins fellow Australians Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in the second round, who both received first-round byes.

Rinky Hijikata, Chris O'Connell, James Duckworth and Li Tu will all compete in their first round matches on Thursday.

Aussies in action - Shanghai

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Corentin Moutet (FRA)

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
James Duckworth (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)
[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Men's singles, second round
[20] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC
[26] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 singles draw

