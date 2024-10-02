Vukic rallies to reach Shanghai Masters second round

Repeating his efforts from the same date last year, Aleksandar Vukic has progressed to the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a gritty victory.

After a successful qualifying campaign, Vukic took the court for a third consecutive day with the mission of eliminating world No.70 Corentin Moutet.

Finding himself down 4-0 in the opening set, Vukic fought back to steal the match 2-6 6-3 6-4.

"It was a rollercoaster. Started off pretty bad, couldn't make a ball in the first four games, and was down 4-0 in like 15 minutes," the world No.90 said.

"After that started I making a bit more balls, started getting a bit more rhythm and the match kind of turned around, and I started playing some really good tennis towards the end."

In all four of his tour-level wins since the grass court season, Vukic has taken them out in a deciding third set. The 28-year-old showcased that same determination to fight back into the contest against the Frenchman.

"I was trying to stay calm, but also get myself going, because I felt a little slow."

"He's such a tricky player, so unorthodox, tries to disrupt your rhythm in any way possible. So I'm very happy, to get through that because I experienced some emotions through that as well."

For the first time in his professional career, Vukic will prepare for a matchup against world No.9 Casper Ruud.

"He's a top, top player, so I have nothing to lose, but I'm also pretty hungry to see how I can compete in that one," he said about his second-round opponent.

"I'll be happy to take a day off and then really focus on that one on Friday."

Vukic joins fellow Australians Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in the second round, who both received first-round byes.

Rinky Hijikata, Chris O'Connell, James Duckworth and Li Tu will all compete in their first round matches on Thursday.

Aussies in action - Shanghai

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Corentin Moutet (FRA)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[20] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC

[26] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 singles draw

