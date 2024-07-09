De Minaur "feeling pretty decent" after injury scare at Wimbledon 2024

Alex de Minaur has downplayed any injury concerns after advancing to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The 25-year-old appeared to hurt himself in the final stages of a four-set victory against Frenchman Arthur Fils in fourth-round action today at the All England Club.

Speaking to media hours after his match, De Minaur revealed he did feel some pain in his "hip area".

"(I) just slid out to a forehand on my first match point, felt like I jarred it a little bit," shared the world No.9.

"Kind of was a little bit ginger. Again, it's probably a little bit of a scare more than anything. Situation was tight. In a way, (it) helped me relax and finish off the match."

De Minaur is not concerned the injury scare will hurt his chances in the quarterfinals, where he will face world No.2 Novak Djokovic.

"I'm feeling pretty decent," said the Australian No.1. "(My) body went through a pretty physical match out there. Body feels a little bit ginger everywhere, I'm not going to lie. (But) I've done my recovery. I'm sure I'll be feeling great tomorrow."

De Minaur vowed he is looking forward to the challenge of facing seven-time champion Djokovic.

"He's obviously achieved greatness (over) many, many years," De Minaur said of the second seed.

"So he's going to be a tough battle, but the type of battle that I want to be playing. These are the challenges that I want to take advantage of and go out there and show what I can do."

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Arthur Fils (FRA) 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

