De Minaur advances to Wimbledon fourth round via walkover

Alex de Minaur has received a walkover in his third-round match at Wimbledon 2024.

The ninth seed was scheduled to play French qualifier Lucas Pouille today, however the former world No.10 was unable to take to the court due to an abdominal injury.

This sees De Minaur progress to the fourth round at the All England Club for a second time, matching his career-best run in 2022.

"I was doing my physical warm-up (this morning), before my on-court warm-up, and Lucas came to me and let me know he was injured and he wasn't going to play," De Minaur explained.

"I think it was a class act by him letting me know early in the day. I'm wishing him a quick recovery."

This is the first time that De Minaur, who has contested 74 Grand Slam singles matches so far in his career, has received a walkover at this level.

He admitted to being "a little bit relieved", especially given the rain forecast in London today.

"I'm definitely lucky that this has happened," De Minaur said. "I can switch off and already look forward to the next match and put some work in to prepare for that.

"I went from having to probably have a very long day waiting at the courts, of stop/starts like my first-round match, to be able to move on quite quickly."

Wimbledon men's singlesAustralians to reach fourth round in past 25 years Player Year Mark Philippoussis 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 Wayne Arthurs 1999, 2002 Pat Rafter 1999, 2000, 2001 Lleyton Hewitt 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 Bernard Tomic 2011, 2013, 2016 Nick Kyrgios 2014, 2015, 2016, 2022 Jason Kubler 2022 Alex de Minaur 2022, 2024

The 25-year-old De Minaur's fourth-round opponent is world No.34 Arthur Fils, a 20-year-old Frenchman enjoying a career-best run at Grand Slam level.

Alexei Popyrin will aim to boost the number of Australians in the fourth round when he takes on world No.2 Novak Djokovic later today.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) walkover

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Men's singles, fourth round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Arthur Fils (FRA)

