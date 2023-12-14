McFadzean in full flight at 2023 December Showdown

Lachlan McFadzean is making Melbourne Park his own this week.

On Thursday, the teenager from New South Wales looked right at home as he swept aside fifth seed Michael Korobitsin 6-0 6-2 to remain unbeaten after two round-robin matches in the 16-and-under Australian Junior Tour Masters.

"I was playing pretty well. I was serving well and just saw a weakness in his game and was just attacking that," said the third seed, who represented Australia in Junior Davis Cup this year.

"I think I haven't really been tested yet, but when I do get tested hopefully I'll be able to lift for that."

Last week McFadzean competed in the group stage of the 18/u Australian Championships, also played at Melbourne Park as part of the 2023 December Showdown. He was the sixth seed in singles and reached the semifinals in doubles.

"I guess I got used to the courts and the environment," he said. "Obviously it's a bit more pressure in nationals (18/U) and there's lines people. That can spook you if it's your first time, so I guess playing that helped."

McFadzean returned to court later on Thursday alongside Ashton McLeod to move through to the 16/U boys' doubles semifinals following a 6-0 6-1 triumph over Matthew Curtis and Ryan Jayarathna.

With a silken-smooth single-handed backhand on song, it was little wonder where he drew his inspiration from.

While he last visited the Australian Open as a fan in 2016, it was watching at home on TV where the recalled his greatest matches at Melbourne Park as a spectator.

"It had to be Federer in really any of his matches," McFadzean said. "He just made it look so graceful and really it looked so easy, I guess, when you watched him play."

> FOLLOW: Live scores from the 2023 December Showdown

16/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY'S RESULTS

Boys' singles, round-robin

[2] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [8] Jack White (Qld) 7-6(5) 6-3

[3] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW) d [5] Michael Korobitsin (Vic) 6-0 6-2

[4] Ashton McLeod (NSW) d [6] Myron Papadimitriou (NSW) 3-6 6-4 [12-10]

[7] Chase Zhao (NSW) d [1] Jerome Estephan (NSW) 7-6(4) 6-7(7) [11-9]

Oscar Andrews (ACT) d Luca Connaughton (Vic) 6-3 6-2

[Q] Dimitri Bagaric (Vic) d [Q] Ashton Chan (NSW) 4-6 6-3 [10-8]

[Q] Sam Simmonds (Vic) d [Q] Tristan McIntosh (NSW) 6-0 6-0

[LL] Stas Adam Majewski (NSW) d [Q] Felix Harrop (NSW) 6-4 6-4

Girls' singles, round-robin

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW) d [8] Ava Beck (Vic) 6-4 6-2

[3] Kristina Tai (SA) d [Q] Angela Huang (NSW) 6-2 6-1

[5] Diana Badalyan (SA) d [4] Alice Stevens (WA) 6-3 6-4

[6] Bridget Mihulka (Vic) d Alicia Dale (Tas) 6-3 6-0

[7] Rianna Alame (NSW) d [2] Gabrielle Villegas (Vic) 6-2 6-4

Amy Findlay (WA) d [Q] Maria-Sheba Mukama (Vic) 6-1 6-4

Ruby Ward (Vic) d Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) 6-3 6-0

[Q] Zahna Assi (Vic) d [Q] Sahla McElwaine (Qld) 7-6(5) 6-4

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Jerome Estephan (NSW)/Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d Thomas Hatcher-Nee (ACT)/Max Phillips (Vic) 6-3 7-5

[2] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW)/Ashton McLeod (NSW) d Matthew Curtis (Qld)/Ryan Jayarathna (Vic) 6-0 6-1

[4] Myron Papadimitrou (NSW)/Chase Zhao (NSW) d Oscar Andrews (ACT)/Felix Harrop (NSW) 6-4 6-4

Luca Connaughton (Vic)/Sam Simmonds (Vic) d [5] Michael Korobitsin (Vic)/Jack White (Qld) walkover

Girls' doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW)/Kristina Tai (SA) d Amy Findlay (WA)/Ruby Ward (Vic) 6-0 4-6 [10-2]

[3] Diana Badalyan (SA)/Ava Beck (Vic) d Sahla McElwaine (Qld)/Amber Sharp (NT) 6-1 6-3

[4] Bridget Mihulka (Vic)/Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) d Maria-Sheba Mukama (Vic)/Summer Osborne (Qld) 6-2 7-5

Rianna Alame (NSW)/Alicia Dale (Tas) d [2] Alice Stevens (WA)/Gabrielle Villegas (Vic) 6-3 6-2

> VIEW: 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters draws

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!