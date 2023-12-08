Leading junior coaches recognised at 2023 Australian Tennis Awards

Three of Australia's top junior coaches are finalists in the Coaching Excellence - Development category at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Friday 08 December 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Zane STEVENS and Lachlan MCFADZEAN shake hands at the net in the 18/u Championships at the 2023 December Showdown at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ SCOTT BARBOUR

Coaches play an instrumental role in the development of young tennis players.

The Coaching Excellence - Development Award is presented annually at the Australian Tennis Awards. This award recognises those delivering a quality, comprehensive, holistic coaching program that focuses on the technical, tactical, physical and psychological development of talented athletes primarily 14 years and under.

The 2023 finalists are:

Clint Fyfe (Qld): Fyfe delivers a thriving tennis program at Sunshine Coast Grammar School. The school boasts some of the state's most promising junior talents, including Connor McEvoy and Aiden Serifovic.

Domenic Marafiote (SA): Marafiote is the director of High Performance Tennis in Adelaide. He coaches several of South Australia's most promising juniors, including Kristina Tai and Leana Nannapeneni.

Antonie Vermaak (Vic): Vermaak runs the Tony Vermaak Tennis Academy in Melbourne. He is the coach of Koharu Nishikawa, a promising 14-year-old who represented Australia in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.



Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollCoaching Excellence - Development
2022Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
2021Sam Wall (SA)
2020Not presented
2018Stephen Thompson (NSW)
2017Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
2016Stephen Thompson (NSW)
2015Janine Thompson (NSW)
2014Graeme Brimblecombe (Qld)
2013Clint Fyfe (Qld)
2012Helen Magill (NSW)
2011Wesley Horskins (Vic)
2010Matthew Bull (WA)




