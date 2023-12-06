Top-performing Masters players vying for 2023 Australian Tennis Award

As Australian players thrive on the ITF Masters Tour, they demonstrated that tennis truly is a sport for life.

Three of the most exceptional performers this season will be recognised at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards as finalists in the Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Masters category.

This category recognises involvement in the masters pathway as a player. It is awarded to an individual involved in raising the public profile of 30+ masters tennis through demonstrated excellence in playing performance, and demonstrated behaviours that exhibit a high level of integrity.

The 2023 finalists are:

Ros Balodis (ACT): The 64-year-old is the world No.1 in the ITF Masters Tour's 65+ women's singles division. She dominated the 65+ Individual World Championships at Spain in October, winning the singles and mixed doubles titles in her division (losing only a single set across both events).

Brendon Lee Moore (NSW): The 38-year-old, a tennis coach from Terranora in northern New South Wales, is currently the world No.1 in the masters men's 35+ singles division. Moore won the 35+ Individual World Championship title at Turkey in March and remained unbeaten in singles on the ITF Masters Tour during 2023.

Martin Richards (SA): The 53-year-old is a life member, president and coach at the Broadview Tennis Club in the North Eastern suburbs of Adelaide. During 2023, Richards achieved peaks of No.1 in mixed doubles, No.2 in men's singles and No.3 in men's doubles in the ITF Masters Tour 50+ rankings.

The winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Balodis is a three-time recipient of this award, while Moore and Richards are in contention to win their first Australian Tennis Award.







Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding 30+ Tennis Masters 2022 Jarrod Broadbent (Vic) 2021 Sue Willis (ACT) 2020 Not presented 2019 Pat Moloney (ACT) 2018 Peter Froelich (Qld) 2017 Ros Balodis (ACT) 2016 Leanne Swaysland (NSW) 2015 Bob Howes (Vic) 2014 Ros Balodis (ACT) 2013 Ros Balodis (ACT) 2012 Andrew Rae (Vic) 2011 Glenn Busby (Vic) 2010 Andrew Rae (Vic)

