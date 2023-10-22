Australia claims 16 medals at 2023 ITF Masters World Championships

Australian players have performed strongly at the 2023 ITF Masters World Individual Championships in Spain.

The championships, played in Mallorca for the past week, were for the world's best players aged 60 and over.

Glenn Busby and Ros Balodis were standout performers, each winning two gold medals.

Busby, a 66-year-old from Melbourne, won the men's singles and men's doubles (alongside Austrian Michael Maldoner) in the 65s age group.

Balodis, a 64-year-old from Canberra, won the women's singles and mixed doubles (with New Zealand's Peter Hampton) events in the 65s age group.

Kerry Ballard, a 73-year-old former pro from Sydney, and Sally Van Rensburg, a 69-year-old Victorian, combined to secure gold in women's doubles in the 70s category.

Australia claimed a total of 16 medals, with 18 players recording a podium finish at the championships.

This included Paul McNamee, a former world No.1 and five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, who claimed bronze in the 65s men's doubles event, while 100-year-old Henry Young secured bronze in the 90s men's doubles competition.

Young created history this week, becoming the first 100-year-old to ever compete at an ITF Masters World Individual Championships.

2023 ITF Masters World Individual Championships Result Player Event Gold Glenn Busby (Vic) Men's singles 65s Ros Balodis (ACT) Women's singles 65s Glenn Busby (with Austria's Michael Maldoner) Men's doubles 65s Kerry Ballard (NSW)/Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) Women's doubles 70s Ros Balodis (with New Zealand's Peter Hampton) Mixed doubles 65s Silver Stephen Dance (Tas)/Wayne Pascoe (NSW) Men's doubles 65s Gordon Waygood (NSW, with Austria's Richard Salzmann) Men's doubles 80s Jan Vick (Qld)/Helen Worland (NSW) Women's doubles 70s Bronze Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) Women's singles 70s Paul McNamee (Vic, with American Daniel Waldman) Men's doubles 65s Tony Dawson (Qld, with Martin Koek from the Netherlands) Men's doubles 70s Rob Bickmore (SA)/Roger Davey (SA) Men's doubles 75s Henry Young (SA) Men's doubles 90s Rosemary Everett (Vic)/Leanne Scott (Vic) Women's doubles 65s Helen Muir (WA)/June Simpson (Vic) Women's doubles 80s Rosemary Everett (Vic, with New Zealand's John Lawrence) Mixed doubles 65s

