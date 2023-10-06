Connor McEvoy: A rising star of Australian tennis

Connor McEvoy, a 14-year-old from the Sunshine Coast, has big tennis dreams.

The Queensland talent has already represented his state, competed on the Tennis Europe Junior Tour and was invited to the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine.

In our series profiling Australia's most promising junior players, McEvoy reveals he hopes to one day compete on the Grand Slam stage ...

How did you get started in tennis?

I started when I was four years old. My Dad got me into it. He was playing at the local club in Maroochydore with his friend and I went there, had a hit and fell in love with the sport.

What do you love most about tennis?

I love the creativity you can put into it. I love competing against other players and that winning feeling.

What has been the highlight of your tennis journey so far?

Getting picked for Tennis Australia's European tennis tour. I got to tour Germany and Austria this year, as well as Germany last year. Playing and seeing those European players was great.

What was the biggest lesson you took from those European trips?

The players are really tough over there, as well as learning to play on clay. There's definitely a different atmosphere over there.

Do you have a favourite surface to play on?

I love hard courts, because I've played on it pretty much my whole life. But I also like clay now that I've played on it a bit as well.

What are your long-term goals in tennis?

I'd like to become a professional tennis player, get into the top 100 in the world, play all the Grand Slams and do really well.

Who are your favourite tennis players to watch?

I like Novak Djokovic. I also like Australia's Alex de Minaur and Carlos Alcaraz.

Have you modelled your own game on any particular player?

I'd say Alex de Minaur, because he's speedy around the court. He also has clean strokes and takes the ball really early.

What is your most memorable tennis experience as a fan?

Last year I did a Sydney camp and saw the Australian Davis Cup team play against Hungary. I got some pictures with the team and got them to sign my hat, which was really cool.

What do you like to do when you're not playing tennis?

I like fishing, hanging out with my friends or doing some school work.

What are your favourite subjects at school?

I like English and maths.

If you weren't pursuing tennis, what other career would you consider?

I haven't really thought about this, but maybe something to do with sport still.

Do you have any secret talents?

I really like music and I play guitar and piano. I did it a lot more when I was younger, but now tennis takes up most of my time.

