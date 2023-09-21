Australian team set for 2023 World Deaf Tennis Championships

A record seven players have been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming World Deaf Tennis Championships.

The championships, which are held every four years, are the world's biggest event for deaf and hard of hearing competitors.

The 2023 edition is being held in Greece and runs from 23 September to 7 October.

The individual championships, in both the open and junior sections, will be played from 23-29 September in Hersonissos, Crete.

The team event, known as the Dresse & Maere Cups, then follows from 30 September to 7 October.

The experienced John Lui and Glen Flindell, who have each won medals at previous editions of the World Deaf Tennis Championships, spearhead the Australian team.

Three junior athletes have also been selected to don the green and gold.

2023 World Deaf Tennis ChampionshipsAustralian team Player Events John Lui (NSW) Individual open, team event Glen Flindell (Vic) Individual open, team event Jamie Zafir (Qld) Individual open Stephen Swann (Vic) Team event Rhylee Jackson (Qld) Individual open, individual junior, team event Macy Lane (SA) Individual junior Ryder Smith (Vic) Individual junior Coaches: Alison Scott, Dan Norris Team manager: Jay Schuback

The Australian team took part in a training camp in Brisbane earlier this month to prepare for the championships.

"We focused on a couple of different areas, in particular doubles," coach Alison Scott said.

"Thanks also to Marcus and Nicola Schoeman for training with the team at the recent camp."

