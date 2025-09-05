John Lui

Entering the packed brand-new athletics stadium for the opening ceremony of the Taipei Deaflympics will never be topped in my mind – it took two years to plan and cost $US 18 million, and involved Jet Li and Jackie Chan as guest stars!

John Lui, 24 Jul 2014
John Lui stands smiling

Biography

On Court

  • John got hooked on tennis by hitting the ball against the wall and watching Pete
    Sampras when he was world No.1 at Wimbledon on TV
  • His first lesson was at six years of age
  • Attended John Newcombe’s Tennis Academy in New Braunfels, Texas in 2000
  • Qualified Tennis Australia Junior Development Coach 2011
  • Qualified Club Professional Coach 2013
  • 2012 10s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Cessnock – Metropolitan Serves Team Manager
  • 2012 12s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Bathurst – Metropolitan Serves Team Manager
  • 2013 12s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Bathurst – Presidents Team Green Manager
  • World No. 7 in Men’s Singles for International Deaf Tennis
  • World No. 13 in Men’s Doubles for International Deaf Tennis
  • Ranked No.2 in Men’s Singles for Australian Deaf Tennis
  • No. 1 in NSW for Deaf Tennis
  • His future goals are to be ranked within the Top 5 in the world in singles and the No.1 ranked Australian for deaf tennis.
  • John’s motto is, Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Off Court

  • NSW Program Coordinator and Mentor at Hear for You                                                  
  • Founder of Lui Tennis        
  • Vice-President Deaf Tennis Australia
  • Tennis coach at the Lui Tennis
  • Studied Social Science/Law at Macquarie University

  • No.1 in Australian Team at Dresse-Maere Cup, Turkey 2011 – Placed 6th out of 12 teams
  • Quarterfinals of Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles at USA Deaf Open, Las Vegas 2010
  • Represented Australia in Melbourne Deaflympics, Australia 2005, Taipei Deaflympics, Taiwan 2009, Bulgaria 2013
  • Represented Australia in Dresse-Maere Cup, Munich, Germany 2007 and Izmir, Turkey 2011
  • Finalist in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles of Australian National Deaf Tennis Championships, Canberra 2011
  • NSW Deaf Tennis State Champion 2010
  • Silver Medallist in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles at Australian Deaf Games, Gold Coast 2008
  • Represented Macquarie University in Australian University Games 2003 - 2009
  • Silver Medalist at Australian University Games, Adelaide 2006
  • Gold Medalist at Eastern University Games, Coffs Harbour 2006
  • Bronze Medalist at Australian University Games, Gold Coast 2008

Statistics

Key statistics

Born1986
Birth PlaceNSW, Australia
LivesLane Cove, NSW, Australia
PlaysRight-handed