Biography
On Court
- John got hooked on tennis by hitting the ball against the wall and watching Pete
Sampras when he was world No.1 at Wimbledon on TV
- His first lesson was at six years of age
- Attended John Newcombe’s Tennis Academy in New Braunfels, Texas in 2000
- Qualified Tennis Australia Junior Development Coach 2011
- Qualified Club Professional Coach 2013
- 2012 10s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Cessnock – Metropolitan Serves Team Manager
- 2012 12s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Bathurst – Metropolitan Serves Team Manager
- 2013 12s and Under State Tennis Team Championships, Bathurst – Presidents Team Green Manager
- World No. 7 in Men’s Singles for International Deaf Tennis
- World No. 13 in Men’s Doubles for International Deaf Tennis
- Ranked No.2 in Men’s Singles for Australian Deaf Tennis
- No. 1 in NSW for Deaf Tennis
- His future goals are to be ranked within the Top 5 in the world in singles and the No.1 ranked Australian for deaf tennis.
- John’s motto is, Be the change you wish to see in the world.
Off Court
- NSW Program Coordinator and Mentor at Hear for You
- Founder of Lui Tennis
- Vice-President Deaf Tennis Australia
- Tennis coach at the Lui Tennis
- Studied Social Science/Law at Macquarie University
Off Court
- No.1 in Australian Team at Dresse-Maere Cup, Turkey 2011 – Placed 6th out of 12 teams
- Quarterfinals of Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles at USA Deaf Open, Las Vegas 2010
- Represented Australia in Melbourne Deaflympics, Australia 2005, Taipei Deaflympics, Taiwan 2009, Bulgaria 2013
- Represented Australia in Dresse-Maere Cup, Munich, Germany 2007 and Izmir, Turkey 2011
- Finalist in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles of Australian National Deaf Tennis Championships, Canberra 2011
- NSW Deaf Tennis State Champion 2010
- Silver Medallist in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles at Australian Deaf Games, Gold Coast 2008
- Represented Macquarie University in Australian University Games 2003 - 2009
- Silver Medalist at Australian University Games, Adelaide 2006
- Gold Medalist at Eastern University Games, Coffs Harbour 2006
- Bronze Medalist at Australian University Games, Gold Coast 2008
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|1986
|Birth Place
|NSW, Australia
|Lives
|Lane Cove, NSW, Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed