Celebrity Match with Brihony Dawson

Brihony Dawson is an Australian television presenter, MC, sports commentator and singer.

They made history in 2022, becoming the first non-binary host on primetime Australian television. Dawson fronted The Challenge: Australia on Channel 10, and also served as co-host of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+ earlier this year.

Dawson has previously competed at the AO Glam Slam, an annual tournament staged at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open, and earlier this year hosted the AO Pride Day celebrations at the Grand Slam event.

In our Celebrity Match series, Dawson reveals they are a life-long tennis player and fan ...

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you played much?

I used to play A LOT. Squad training twice a week, one private lesson with my brother and then playing Saturdays and Sundays. Every Easter was spent up at Yarrawonga playing in their annual tennis tournament.

What is your best shot and why?

My cross-court forehand. It's lightning!

What is your favourite tennis memory?

Getting my bright yellow Mary Pierce dress.

Do you remember the first professional match you saw live? Who played?

I can't remember the exact first, but I was obsessed with Steffi Graf and would try to watch all of her matches at the Australian Open.

Who is your favourite tennis player to watch and why?

Ash Barty and Serena Williams. They're both such different players, but both so competitive and unpredictable.

If you could meet any tennis player/s, who would it be and why?

Ash Barty, just because she's a legend.

You hosted AO Pride Day at Australian Open 2023. What was the highlight of that day for you?

Meeting Billie Jean King was the absolute highlight for me. She was down for a chat and was just so much fun. Also having everyone there when Vanessa Amorosi was playing 'Absolutely Everybody' was awesome. It's become the unofficial anthem for the queer community.

Why is it important for major sporting events to celebrate pride?

One of the most important things about pride is visibility. And when major sporting events create a space for pride, it shows that it's a safe space for the queer community.

Finally, can you please finish these sentences for us ...

The best part of the Australian Open is ... the coming together of so many countries and communities.

Tennis is fun because ... it's one of the best sports in the world!

> Read more interviews from our Celebrity Match series

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!