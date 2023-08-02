Celebrity Match with Moana Hope

Moana Hope is an Australian sports and media personality.

She is the first player to kick over 100 goals during a season in a women's football competition and has represented both Collingwood and North Melbourne in the AFLW.

Hope was a contestant on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders in 2018 and returned for Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2020, where she finished third.

As well as being a business owner, full-time carer and author, Hope currently hosts her own daily digital radio show, Entrepreneur Her, on Disrupt Radio.

The mother-of-two proudly showed her tennis prowess at Australian Open 2023, taking part in a celebrity match as part of AO Pride Day celebrations.

In our Celebrity Match series, Hope reflects on that experience and reveals which tennis players she finds most inspiring ...

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you played before?

When I was around 12 to 14 years old, my mum got a membership at the Glenroy Tennis Club and she would take us there once a week to have a hit. Recently over the last two years, I've been playing tennis against my brother weekly and loving it.

What is your best shot and why?

My backhand slice. It is a shot I win a lot of points on - it's sneaky!

What is your earliest tennis memory?

My earliest tennis memory would have to be playing with mum when I was a kid.

Do you have a favourite tennis memory?

Watching Serena Williams. She is an idol of mine and someone I look up to as an athlete and a woman.

Do you remember the first professional match you saw live? Who played?

Yes, I watched Serena Williams live at the Australian Open. I really loved how composed, but also relaxed, she always is in-between points.

Who is your favourite tennis player to watch and why?

The GOATS - Serena Williams and Roger Federer. I just love watching them work and how amazing they are at processing each shot and controlling their emotions. They are truly elite athletes.

If you could meet any tennis player, who would it be and why?

Serena Williams and Billie Jean King. They are both amazing women to look up to as inspiration and amazing athletes.

What was your highlight of taking part in AO Pride Day at this year's Australian Open?

It was such an amazing day. Saying hi to Billie Jean King was definitely a highlight. I was so star-struck and excited.

Why is it important to see major events such as the Australian Open being inclusive?

Because it provides a safe and inclusive space for everyone. For me, I feel like I belong at the Australian Open and I only hope others feel the same. All major sporting events should be inclusive to everyone.

Finally, can you please finish these sentences ...

The best part of the Australian Open is ... the atmosphere and being there in summer enjoying watching amazing athletes work. It's a place for everyone to go and you get to watch some of the best athletes in the world.

Tennis is fun because ... it is a really fun sport that anyone can play.

