Australian team wins nine medals at Virtus Global Games

The Australian team has won nine medals, including three gold, at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France.

The Virtus Global Games are the world's largest elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment and take place every four years.

An 11-member Australian team competed at the 2023 event, which was held in Vichy from 4-10 June.

Archie Graham was a standout performer, winning four medals. This included a gold medal in the II-1 men's singles event.

Australian players scooped the gold medals across all three men's singles categories, with Timothy Gould (II-2) and Hunter Thompson (II-3) also finishing atop of the podium.

Gould defended his gold medal won at the Virtus Global Games in Brisbane in 2019, while Thompson claimed the inaugural gold medal in a newly introduced category for players with autism.

Virtus Global Games 2023Australian medallists Player Medals won Archie Graham Gold: II-1 men's singlesSilver: II-1 men's doublesSilver: II-1 mixed doublesSilver: II-1 men's team Timothy Gould Gold: II-2 men's singles Hunter Thompson Gold: II-3 men's singles Mitchell James Silver: II-1 men's doublesSilver: II-1 men's team Kelly Wren Silver: II-1 mixed doublesBronze: II-1 women's doublesBronze: II-1 women's team Simon Ma Silver: II-3 men's singles Carla Lenarduzzi Bronze: II-1 women's doublesBronze: II-1 women's team

"Team Australia was challenged from the start, with several new players in the mix," Australian head coach Alison Scott said.

"The influx of new competitors is great for the level of play and shows that the PWII and autism pathway opportunities are being recognised worldwide. Another great move forward was having the centre court matches televised, so friends, family and supporters at home could watch.

"Archie Graham accomplished his goal of winning back his world No.1 ranking. He defeated Great Britain's Fabrice Higgins 6-3 7-5 in a nail-biting final, after recovering from a 2-5 deficit in the second set.

"While Timothy Gould defended his world championship title in the II-2 class without dropping a set the whole tournament.

"I'm very proud of our entire team, in particular our lead-in preparation surrounding values and culture, which stood out on and off the court."

