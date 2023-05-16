AO StartUps opens second round of innovation

Applications have opened for the second round of AO StartUps - the pioneering program that helps startup companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the Australian Open and across other areas of Tennis Australia's business.

Seven companies were part of the inaugural cohort at AO 2023 including Cape Bionics, Equidi, Calyx, MATCHi, Amperfii, Recut and YBVR - with each of them creating new initiatives across various aspects of the sport.

> LEARN MORE: AO StartUps

"We were encouraged by the interest from companies across the globe seeking to be part of the inaugural AO StartUps portfolio and have seen immediate benefits from the various pilot programs across our business," said Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid.

"Our mid-year intake provides an extended runway for emerging founders to test, develop and execute a pilot that showcases the strength of their technology by helping athletes, fans or the global tennis community.

"We are very excited about building on the success of the first iteration of the program and helping another group of startups put their stamp on the sporting world.

"It's pushing our innovation agenda at Tennis Australia and at the same time providing great investment opportunities for the future."

AO StartUps is led by Tennis Australia's Innovation team and follows the launch of Tennis Australia's Venture Capital fund, Wildcard Ventures, and its multi-year partnership with global accelerator powerhouse, Techstars.

The sport and entertainment verticals of most interest during the mid-year intake include technologies that augment athlete performance, AI-powered products and experiences targeting legacy media and business services, and the world of Padel tennis.

Early-stage tech companies have until 5 June 2023 to apply.

> Visit aostartups.ausopen.com to learn more and apply.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!