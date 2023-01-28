AO Startups innovates with YBVR

AO StartUps has on-boarded YBVR to pilot an AO Immersive channel in Xtadium VR app.

YBVR is building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparalleled immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.

YBVR launched the Xtadium app in 2022 with dedicated channels for several leading global sports including UFC, NASCAR & Euroleague basketball.

The launch of AO StartUps is the latest step in Tennis Australia's innovation program which helps early-stage companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the Australian Open and other areas of Australian tennis.

"We are constantly striving to bring fans closer to the action and as immersive technologies like YBVR continue to advance, there is immense opportunity to innovate the way sport is broadcast and consumed around the globe," said Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid.

"With a rapidly developing market, we expect immersive viewing experiences like YBVR can deliver will continue to grow into a bigger market."

During the pilot, AO fans in the US market can access the Xtadium app on Meta Quest headsets to watch selected archive highlights and full-length matches from 12 different camera angles via the Director's Chair feature.

YBVR CEO Hector Prieto said it was exciting to add a global sport such as tennis to the Xtadium sport portfolio.

"YBVR is honored to join the AO Start-up program. Immersive Tennis is in our DNA and indeed we have a lot to thank to the AO family", said Hector Prieto, YBVR CEO.

"AO asked YBVR to deploy a trial of a Virtual Ticket VR experience for the AO 2021 finals and this became the trigger for our current partnership for creating the home for sports in the Metaverse, Xtadium; since then, we bring live sports emotions to the fans in multiple sports."

About YBVR

Yerba Buena VR (YBVR) is the world leader in sports in VR, a Silicon Valley-based technology company whose main purpose is to bring emotions closer to sports fans by providing a unique experience that transports them to their favorite sporting events without leaving their homes. YBVR is a one-stop-shop that has been six years in the market for building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparallel immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.

About Xtadium

Xtadium is the Home for Sports in the Metaverse; it is the only VR App where fans can find different sports in branded virtual spaces (Xtadium rooms) with the content of each sports partner. Xtadium gives fans the opportunity of enjoying their favorite sporting events with their friends by introducing the watch party feature, which allows users to invite friends that are hundreds of kilometers away from them and watch different sports together, interacting with each other's avatars and talking as if they were in the same room. Offering multiple camera angles, including 180°and 360° videos, replays, time-shifts, and real-time statistics, Xtadium is becoming the primary destination for watching live sports in the Metaverse.

About AO Startups

AO StartUps is the latest step in Tennis Australia's innovation program which helps startup companies pilot their cutting-edge technology at the AO and other areas of Tennis Australia's business. Companies participating in AO StartUps will be provided the opportunity to prove their business models in real-time and directly access proprietary intel and exposure at one of the world's largest sports and entertainment events. It's been designed to extract maximum value for the startup, streamline corporate processes that can often stifle innovating at speed, and provide an opportunity for future investment via Tennis Australia's venture capital fund, Wildcard Ventures. Visit wildcardventures.vc for more information.

The creation of AO StartUps follows the launch of Tennis Australia's Venture Capital fund (Wildcard Ventures) and its multi-year partnership with global accelerator powerhouse, Techstars.