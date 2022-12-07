Volunteers recognised at 2022 Australian Tennis Awards

Volunteers often don't expect recognition - but that doesn't mean they don't deserve it.

The Volunteer Achievement category at the annual Australian Tennis Awards honours volunteers within tennis who foster relationships within and between their club and the community, and recognises the contribution they make to the sport, specifically in the area of delivering more active players.

The 2022 finalists for the Volunteer Achievement Award are:

Hendry Lukman (Tas): Lukman has made a significant contribution to the LGBTQI+ sporting landscape since moving to Hobart in 2014. He helped form Hobart Out Tennis (HOT) and has held a number of leadership positions at the club, including president, treasurer and tournament director.

Nadine Maloney (Vic): A member of the Hawthorn Tennis Club for nearly 20 years, Maloney has served on the committee for 15 years and has been president since 2017. Her warm and personable approach has helped the club's membership base double in recent years.

Julie Polkinghorne (SA): Polkinghorne has been the president of the Port Lincoln Tennis Association in South Australia for the past 18 years. She has worked tirelessly during this period to raise funds to upgrade facilities, as well as create more opportunity for regional players.

The award winner will be announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 12 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollVolunteer Achievement 2021 Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Darren Wunderer (SA) 2018 John Pick (SA) 2017 James Edwards (WA) 2016 Kathy Brummitt (NT) 2015 Lyn Duffy (Vic) 2014 Wendy Hudson (NSW) 2013 Gaye Hayes (WA) 2012 Anne Baldwin (Vic) 2011 Tom Hancy (Vic) 2010 Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)

