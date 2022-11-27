De Minaur: "My role is to be tough as nails"

Alex de Minaur is ready to lead the Australian team into battle against Canada in the 2022 Davis Cup final.

The 23-year-old has played a starring role in helping the Australian team reach a first final since 2003, winning all of his singles matches in the competition so far this year.

De Minaur proved his ability to thrive under pressure in the semifinals, where he confidently defeated world No.17 Marin Cilic to keep Australia's hopes alive against Croatia.

"I feel like I have had a couple of big moments where I have been with my back against the wall and, you know, I just love being in that situation," De Minaur said.

"It means there is everything to play for, and I'm going to do everything in my power to keep us in it. I know my role. My role is to be tough as nails and be that guy that's just, hopefully, going to be getting those tough wins.

"You know, I have been doing that well for a while, so very happy with that. Very proud of myself."





World No.24 De Minaur enters tonight's final with brimming confidence too, having won 11 of his past 12 Davis Cup singles matches.

Three of these victories have come against top 20-ranked opponents, including Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the 2019 quarterfinals.

De Minaur is likely to face another Canadian, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, in tonight's final.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime is in career-best form, having won 19 of his past 22 matches. They have split results in the past, however Auger-Aliassime won their most recent meeting in August.

Yet De Minaur is vowing to play "with a whole lotta heart" to help Australia achieve Davis Cup glory.

"This has always been a dream of mine," said De Minaur, who has his Davis Cup number, 109, tattooed on his chest.

"I will always do everything in my power to try and deliver for my country, my team-mates, and my captain."

> READ: Hewitt - "I just couldn't be prouder"

De Minaur has faith in his team too.

"I have got an immense amount of belief in my team-mates, and I know they will do everything they can in their power to get a win for Australia," said De Minaur.

"This is what this team is all about, just that never-say-die attitude."

The 2022 Davis Cup final will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network this evening from 11pm AEDT.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!