Vukic continues career-best run at Sofia Open

Sofia, Bulgaria

Aleksandar Vukic has set up a quarterfinal showdown with world No.10 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia.

The 26-year-old Australian has continued his impressive run at the hard-court event, scoring back-to-back tour-level wins for only the second time in his career.

Vukic recorded a 1-6 6-4 6-3 victory against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the second round, his second consecutive win over a former top-10 player this week.

This propels world No.144 Vukic into his second ATP quarterfinal, matching his career-best run at the Adelaide International earlier this season.

His clash with 21-year-old Italian Sinner will be his first career meeting with a top 10-ranked opponent.

Aussies in action - Sofia

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 1-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Tallinn, Estonia

The last Australian standing at a WTA 250 tournament in Tallinn has been eliminated.

Olivia Tjandramulia and French partner Jessika Ponchet were beaten in the women's doubles quarterfinals, with fourth seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and China's Wang Xinyu recording a straight-sets victory.

Aussies in action - Tallinn

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Wang Xinyu (CHN) d Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-2 7-5

