Vukic continues career-best run at Sofia Open

Australian Aleksandar Vukic has beaten two former top-10 players to reach his second career ATP-level singles quarterfinal.

Friday 30 September 2022
Leigh Rogers
Sofia, Bulgaria
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Aleksandar Vukic of Australia plays a backhand in his second round singles match against Radu Albot of Moldova during day three of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Sofia, Bulgaria

Aleksandar Vukic has set up a quarterfinal showdown with world No.10 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia.

The 26-year-old Australian has continued his impressive run at the hard-court event, scoring back-to-back tour-level wins for only the second time in his career.

Vukic recorded a 1-6 6-4 6-3 victory against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the second round, his second consecutive win over a former top-10 player this week.

This propels world No.144 Vukic into his second ATP quarterfinal, matching his career-best run at the Adelaide International earlier this season.

His clash with 21-year-old Italian Sinner will be his first career meeting with a top 10-ranked opponent.

Aussies in action - Sofia

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 1-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Tallinn, Estonia

The last Australian standing at a WTA 250 tournament in Tallinn has been eliminated.

Olivia Tjandramulia and French partner Jessika Ponchet were beaten in the women's doubles quarterfinals, with fourth seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and China's Wang Xinyu recording a straight-sets victory.

Aussies in action - Tallinn

RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Wang Xinyu (CHN) d Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 6-2 7-5

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!