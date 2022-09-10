Sanders and Peers set for US Open 2022 mixed doubles final

Storm Sanders and John Peers are the first all-Australian team in 18 years to advance to a US Open mixed doubles final.

The fourth-seeded combination are determined to continue their winning run and become the first all-Australian champions at Flushing Meadows since Rennae Stubbs and Todd Woodbridge captured the 2001 title.

"We're obviously happy to be in the final, but we want to take the title home," said 28-year-old Sanders, who is competing in her first Grand Slam final.

If they are successful, they would become only the fifth all-Australian duo to claim a US Open mixed doubles title in the Open era.

US Open mixed doublesAll-Australian champions in Open era Year Team 1983 Elizabeth Smylie (AUS)/John Fitzgerald (AUS) 1990 Elizabeth Smylie (AUS)/Todd Woodbridge (AUS) 1992 Nicole Bradtke (AUS)/Mark Woodforde (AUS) 2001 Rennae Stubbs (AUS)/Todd Woodbridge (AUS)

Standing in their way of this history-making feat are Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and France's Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

The 36-year-old Flipkens is competing in her first Grand Slam final, while 38-year-old Roger-Vasselin is hoping to capture his second major - and first since winning the Roland Garros men's doubles title in 2014.

World No.10 Peers is a four-time Grand Slam finalist in men's doubles and won the Australian Open 2017 men's doubles title. Yet this is a first mixed doubles final appearance for the 34-year-old, who had lost four times previously in the semifinal stage at major tournaments.

"Been knocking on the door quite a few times, got unlucky a few times," said Peers.

"To be able to make the final here with Storm is a lot of fun. Hopefully we've got one more push in us."

Melbourne teen Saalim Naser will also contest his first Grand Slam final, having advanced to the boys' wheelchair doubles championship match.

Aussies in action:

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Mixed doubles, final, Arthur Ashe Stadium, first match (from 2am AEST)

Sanders and Peers are the first all-Australian team to reach a US Open mixed doubles final since Alicia Molik and Todd Woodbridge in 2004. Teaming up for the first time, they have only lost a single set so far this tournament. "We've been friends for a long time and been wanting to play mixed doubles for a while, but it never really worked out," explained Sanders of their new partnership. World No.62 Flipkens and world No.48 Roger-Vasselin have already defeated one all-Australian team this tournament, saving match points in their quarterfinal victory against Wimbledon finalists Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden.

Saalim Naser (AUS)/Ivar van Rijt (NED) v [1] Ben Bartram (GBR)/Dahnon Ward (GBR)

Boys' wheelchair doubles, final, Court 6, second match (not before 4.30am AEST)

Naser, an 18-year-old from Melbourne, features in the inaugural US Open boys' wheelchair doubles final. The world No.6 is partnering 15-year-old Van Rijt from the Netherlands. They play the top seeds, British duo 17-year-old Bartram and 17-year-old Ward, for the title. World No.2 Bartram eliminated Naser from the singles competition in yesterday's semifinals.

