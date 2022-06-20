Sanders and Siniakova claim Berlin doubles title

Storm Sanders has won her fourth career WTA doubles title.

The 27-year-old Australian teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat France's Alize Cornet and Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-3 in the Berlin final.

The victory propels Sanders to a career-high ranking at world No.12.

It is Sanders' second WTA 500 title this season, having also won the Adelaide International alongside Ash Barty in January.

