Sanders and Siniakova claim Berlin doubles title

Australian Storm Sanders and Czech Katerina Siniakova are the Berlin doubles champions.

Monday 20 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
Berlin, Germany
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Storm Sanders of Australia and partner Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic celebrate with the trophy after winning the doubles final match on day seven of the bett1open 2022 Berlin, Part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at LTTC Rot-Weiß e.V. on June 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Storm Sanders has won her fourth career WTA doubles title.

The 27-year-old Australian teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat France's Alize Cornet and Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-3 in the Berlin final.

The victory propels Sanders to a career-high ranking at world No.12.


It is Sanders' second WTA 500 title this season, having also won the Adelaide International alongside Ash Barty in January.

Aussies in action - Berlin

RESULTS
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Alize Cornet (FRA)/Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-4 6-3

