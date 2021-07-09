John Peers into Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals

Australian John Peers is enjoying a career-best run in mixed doubles at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals for a first time.

Friday 09 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
London, UK
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: John Peers of Australia and Shuai Zhang of China discuss tactics in their Mixed Doubles Second Round match against Roman Jebavy and Marketa Vondrousova of The Czech Republic during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Australian John Peers and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai have advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals at Wimbledon.

The No.17 seeds scored a 6-2 6-4 victory against fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and American Nicole Melichar in the quarterfinals. Peers and Zhang served 11 aces and struck 16 winners in a dominant 63-minute victory.

Yet to drop a set this tournament, it marks a career-best result for both at the All England Club.

The 32-year-old Peers is making his eighth appearance in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw. His previous best effort was a quarterfinal in 2013, playing alongside a teenage Ash Barty.

This also equals Peers' career-best performance in Grand Slam mixed doubles. He advanced to the final four at the US Open in 2018, partnering Zhang.

A four-time major finalist in men's doubles, world No.24-ranked Peers now has his sights on reaching a first mixed doubles final.

They play seventh-seeded duo Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk in Saturday's semifinal.

Peers' victory capped a brilliant day for Australian tennis, with world No.1s Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott both progressing to singles finals at the All England Club.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA) 6-2 6-4

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d [WC] David Wagner (USA) 6-2 6-2

Ladies' singles, semifinals
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [25] Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-3 7-6(3)

COMING UP
Ladies' singles, final
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [8] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Ladies' doubles, semifinals
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals
[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [7] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, final
[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final
Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)