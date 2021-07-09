John Peers into Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals

Australian John Peers and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai have advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals at Wimbledon.

The No.17 seeds scored a 6-2 6-4 victory against fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France and American Nicole Melichar in the quarterfinals. Peers and Zhang served 11 aces and struck 16 winners in a dominant 63-minute victory.

Yet to drop a set this tournament, it marks a career-best result for both at the All England Club.

The 32-year-old Peers is making his eighth appearance in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw. His previous best effort was a quarterfinal in 2013, playing alongside a teenage Ash Barty.

This also equals Peers' career-best performance in Grand Slam mixed doubles. He advanced to the final four at the US Open in 2018, partnering Zhang.

A four-time major finalist in men's doubles, world No.24-ranked Peers now has his sights on reaching a first mixed doubles final.

They play seventh-seeded duo Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk in Saturday's semifinal.

Peers' victory capped a brilliant day for Australian tennis, with world No.1s Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott both progressing to singles finals at the All England Club.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA) 6-2 6-4



Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) d [WC] David Wagner (USA) 6-2 6-2



Ladies' singles, semifinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [25] Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-3 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Ladies' singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [8] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Ladies' doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [7] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)