Alex de Minaur crowned Eastbourne champion

Alex de Minaur has won his second ATP singles title of the season, claiming victory at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

The 22-year-old Australian scored a hard-fought 4-6 6-4 7-6(5) win against Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the championship match.

"My first emotion is relief, for finally getting these results, and ecstatic I have been able to pull through and play some good tennis," said De Minaur, who was contesting his first tour-level final since winning the Antalya title in January.

After progressing to the final without dropping a set, De Minaur had to battle for two hours and 40 minutes to secure the title against the world No.27.

"I had to pull through all my mental strength I had," De Minaur said. "I had to tell myself to try and be a bit more aggressive and go to win that match, not just wait for my opponent to lose it, because he was not going to do that. I am very happy to have played more aggressively in the important points and stay in there, as it was not an easy match."

It is De Minaur's fifth career ATP singles title - and his first won on grass.

"I am happy to have my fifth title," he said.





Currently ranked at a career-high No.18, De Minaur is projected to rise to world No.15 when the latest rankings are released.

But for now, his focus turns to Wimbledon where he is the No.15 seed and faces a tough first-round assignment against American Sebastian Korda.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

[2] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [3] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 4-6 6-4 7-6(5)