World No.1 Ash Barty to defend Adelaide International title

World No.1 Ash Barty will play next week's Adelaide International.

The tournament runs from 22 to 27 February 2021 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia. Barty has been granted a wildcard into the singles main draw and will defend the title she won in 2020.

"I am looking forward to coming back to Adelaide and having the opportunity to defend my title," Barty said.

"I feel grateful to get another week playing in front of Australian fans."

"Ash Barty is coming to SA and we couldn't be more excited," South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said.

"Ash has had great success here at Memorial Drive over the last couple of years and we'll welcome her with open arms, and cheer her on from the first serve.

"The fact that South Australia has been able to attract the world's No.1 female player is a massive coup, and we are super keen to celebrate Ash returning to our city."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is delighted Barty has chosen to return to South Australia.

"Ash brings so much energy to the court and that is felt by every person who has the privilege of watching her in the stands," MacDonald said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ash back to Memorial Drive for the second time in four weeks.

"We encourage South Australians to join us next week for what is sure to be a wonderful event."

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.