US College pathway
This pathway gives athletes a rare chance to advance their tennis while earning a university degree – combining elite competition with academic growth.
What is the US College pathway?
The US College pathway provides an exciting opportunity for athletes to continue developing their tennis skills while at the same time gaining a university degree, with the option to pursue a professional tennis career.
There are currently 236 men's teams and 301 women's teams competing in the NCAA Division 1 tennis. Starting in the 2025/26 season, each team can offer up to 10 scholarships. Student athletes receive excellent academic and athletic support, with access to outstanding facilities and opportunities to compete both individually and as part of a team.
Intercollegiate divisions
The NAIA and NJCAA are the governing organisations of collegiate athletics within the United States. Visit the websites below for more information:
College to Pro
College tennis has proven to be a successful pathway to professional tennis. As at July 2025, there are 15 former college players in the ATP Top 100 singles (led by Ben Shelton) and 10 former college players in the WTA Top 100 singles (led by Emma Navarro).
In addition to this, there are currently 19 former college players in the ATP Top 50 doubles (including four of the top five) and nine former college players in the WTA Top 50 doubles (including three of the Top 10).
Other notable former college players include James Blake, John Isner, Kevin Anderson, Steve Johnson, Bob and Mike Bryan, and Lisa Raymond.
Notable Australian athletes who have recently come through the college pathway include:
|Name
|College
|Tennis ranking
|Aleks Vukic
|University of Illinois
|ATP #48
|Rinky Hijikata
|University of North Carolina
|ATP singles #62, doubles #23
|Adam Walton
|University of Tennessee
|ATP #84
|John Peers
|Baylor University
|ATP doubles #2
|JP Smith
|University of Tennessee
|ATP singles #108, doubles #52
|Astra Sharma
|Vanderbilt University
|WTA #84, doubles #91
|Ellen Perez
|University of Georgia
|WTA singles #162, doubles #7
Due to the success of the college pathway, Tennis Australia introduced a college program as part of the National Tennis Academy (NTA) in 2024 – designed to support the best Australian players currently playing college tennis. This program includes support and communication from a dedicated staff member, coach support at designated pro events, access to facilities and resources at the NTA, and financial assistance.
Resources
Please see below the most recent NCAA information as of Oct 1 2025: