The US College pathway provides an exciting opportunity for athletes to continue developing their tennis skills while at the same time gaining a university degree, with the option to pursue a professional tennis career.

There are currently 236 men's teams and 301 women's teams competing in the NCAA Division 1 tennis. Starting in the 2025/26 season, each team can offer up to 10 scholarships. Student athletes receive excellent academic and athletic support, with access to outstanding facilities and opportunities to compete both individually and as part of a team.