Ash Barty School Challenge

Get your students playing tennis – for a chance to meet Ash Barty and celebrate active schools.

Challenge your students

Sept 03: Ash Barty at Hotshots Brisbane on 09 03 2024, Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Kit Photography Ash Barty taking a selfie with 6 children at the AO Holiday Program

The Ash Barty Schools Challenge encourages students to take part in fun, tennis-based activities that promote fitness, teamwork and sportspersonship.

It's a great opportunity to get kids moving while offering a chance to win an unforgettable visit from Ash Barty.

 

Ready to play tennis?

Get your school involved in the Ash Barty Schools Challenge. It's open to Tennis Australia Partner Schools and runs until 6 September 2025.

Not a partner school? Find out how to join.

Get students moving

Engage students in fun, tennis inspired activities – no tennis experience required. It's about making movement fun and accessible.

Share the moment with us

Upload a photo or short 30 second video showing your students participating and having fun.

 

Want to meet Ash Barty?

October 15: Zoe Lewis, Scarlett May, Ash Barty, AJ Murphy and Boston Tweney at the launch of the Ash Barty Schools Challenge at the Brookfield State School, Brisbane on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ SCOTT DAVIS Zoe Lewis, Scarlett May, Ash Barty, AJ Murphy and Boston Tweney at the launch of the Ash Barty Schools Challenge at the Brookfield State School, Brisbane

Enter the Ash Barty Schools Challenge for your chance to have Ash visit your school and inspire students to play tennis.

 

Frequently asked questions

Yes, you can still enter. Simply submit your entry and sign the Tennis in Schools partnership agreement to become eligible.

Learn more about Partner Schools.

No. We provide simple activities that work with or without equipment which all Partner Schools can access free resources. All you need to enter is to show how you're engaging students with tennis.

No. The challenge is all about participation, not skill level. Activities are beginner-friendly.

Yes! Schools without courts are encouraged to join. The challenge activities can be run in classrooms, school gym or hall – any open space.

Learn about court funding

 

Entires that show genuine student engagement, effort and creativity - not technical tennis skills. It's about having fun with the theme.

No, schools can submit multiple entries, each showcasing different activities or groups of students.

 