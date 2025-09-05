Ash Barty School Challenge
Get your students playing tennis – for a chance to meet Ash Barty and celebrate active schools.
Challenge your students
The Ash Barty Schools Challenge encourages students to take part in fun, tennis-based activities that promote fitness, teamwork and sportspersonship.
It's a great opportunity to get kids moving while offering a chance to win an unforgettable visit from Ash Barty.
Ready to play tennis?
Get your school involved in the Ash Barty Schools Challenge. It's open to Tennis Australia Partner Schools and runs until 6 September 2025.
Not a partner school? Find out how to join.
Get students moving
Engage students in fun, tennis inspired activities – no tennis experience required. It's about making movement fun and accessible.
Share the moment with us
Upload a photo or short 30 second video showing your students participating and having fun.
Want to meet Ash Barty?
Enter the Ash Barty Schools Challenge for your chance to have Ash visit your school and inspire students to play tennis.
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can still enter. Simply submit your entry and sign the Tennis in Schools partnership agreement to become eligible.
No. We provide simple activities that work with or without equipment which all Partner Schools can access free resources. All you need to enter is to show how you're engaging students with tennis.
No. The challenge is all about participation, not skill level. Activities are beginner-friendly.
Yes! Schools without courts are encouraged to join. The challenge activities can be run in classrooms, school gym or hall – any open space.
Entires that show genuine student engagement, effort and creativity - not technical tennis skills. It's about having fun with the theme.
No, schools can submit multiple entries, each showcasing different activities or groups of students.