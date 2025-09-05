About the program
Support for your coaching journey
If you're undertaking a trainee coaching course or a Tennis Australia coaching qualification, this scholarship offers support to help you grow as a coach.
What you’ll gain from the scholarship
Financial support to complete your Tennis Australia coaching qualification.
Who can apply
You’re eligible if you:
- are actively coaching
- identify as a woman
- are undertaking a trainee coaching course
- are undertaking a Tennis Australia qualification.
Why apply
This scholarship helps you:
- complete an entry-level coaching course
- earn your formal coaching qualification
- learn from experienced mentors
