President’s Women in Tennis Scholarship

Helping women coaches gain qualifications, build experience and grow their careers in tennis with the support they need to succeed.
Coach wearing a bright green shirt holding two tennis balls and a tennis racquet

About the program

Support for your coaching journey

If you're undertaking a trainee coaching course or a Tennis Australia coaching qualification, this scholarship offers support to help you grow as a coach.

What you’ll gain from the scholarship

Financial support to complete your Tennis Australia coaching qualification.

Who can apply

You’re eligible if you:

  • are actively coaching
  • identify as a woman
  • are undertaking a trainee coaching course
  • are undertaking a Tennis Australia qualification.

Why apply

This scholarship helps you:

  • complete an entry-level coaching course
  • earn your formal coaching qualification
  • learn from experienced mentors
  • connect with experienced mentors.

Grow your coaching impact

Connect with women coaches, build confidence and leadership and grow your knowledge and skills to develop players.

 

Contact your local Coach Development team for more information.

