Coach Connect
Learn, grow and lead together with a national program that connects women coaches to share experiences, build skills and support each other.
About Coach Connect
Wherever you are on your coaching journey, we’re here to support your next step. Through mentoring, development sessions and meaningful connections, you’ll gain the confidence and capability to keep moving forward.
We aim to:
- grow your confidence, knowledge and skills
- support your coaching and leadership development
- build lasting networks for women in coaching.
What's included
- Mentoring
Get matched with an experienced coach through Mentorloop and receive guidance shaped around your goals.
- In-person learning
Join practical sessions that focus on real coaching scenarios. Build your capability and walk away with tools you can use straight away.
- Virtual events
Stay up to date and inspired. Hear from leaders in the field, explore new ideas and keep building your coaching knowledge.
- Connection and community
Meet like-minded women coaches and grow your network in a welcoming, inclusive space.
Spread the word
Want to share with a friend? Download the Coach Connect flyer.
Workshops
These in-person events are designed to boost your skills, confidence and connections. You’ll explore real coaching scenarios, learn from experienced facilitators and leave with practical tools you can use in your tennis career. Each session is shaped by your feedback and tailored to support women coaches at every stage of their coaching journey.
What you can expect
- Supportive, practical learning led by experienced facilitators.
- Real-world topics such as leadership, communication and confidence.
- Opportunities to connect with like-minded women in coaching.
- A welcoming space to grow both personally and professionally.
Mentoring
Mentoring builds confidence, connection and capability. Through Coach Connect, women coaches are matched with experienced mentors who guide and support their coaching development.
The program runs on Mentorloop, a simple, accessible platform that matches you based on your goals, experience and interests. It’s flexible, easy to use, and designed to help you build a coaching connection that works.
Why join?
- Build confidence with advice and insights from experienced women coaches.
- Expand your network and grow alongside a national community of women coaches.
- Get personalised support that matches your goals and stage in the coaching journey.
- Develop your leadership with mentoring that helps you progress and thrive.
Who is it for?
The program is open to all women coaches, whether you're starting out or ready to mentor others. You can join as a mentor, mentee or both.
How it works
- Sign up to Mentorloop
Create a free profile and tell us about your experience and goals.
- Get matched
We’ll connect you with someone who shares your interests and can support your coaching journey.
- Start your mentoring connection
Set your own pace. Share ideas, ask questions and learn from each other.