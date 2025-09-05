About the program
Build your coaching future
We support women coaches who are passionate about player development. Through online learning, hands-on workshops and mentoring, you’ll grow your skills, strengthen your coaching identity and explore a future in high-performance coaching.
What you’ll gain from the program
As part of the program, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- build your knowledge and skills to develop players
- strengthen your coaching philosophy and confidence
- gain insight into high-performance coaching pathways
- connect with experienced mentors
- join a supportive, national network of women coaches.
Emerging voices in coaching
These young women are building networks, growing their skills and gaining confidence through the Emerging Coach Program. They're paving the way for others and showing what’s possible with the right support.
Ile - ACT
"Being one of the few female coaches in ACT, I often felt like I didn’t have a voice. This program helped me feel heard and I want to be a role model for others starting out."
Pip - TAS
"I’m really honoured and excited to be part of this. Being in a regional area, there aren’t many coaches around me, so it’s great to build a network with like-minded people."
Shaye - QLD
"Believe, pursue, perform. Set your goals, show up with grit and discipline, and surround yourself with people who lift you. That’s when you start to perform."