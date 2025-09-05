Emerging Coach Program

Grow your coaching confidence. Develop players, connect with mentors and explore pathways in high-performance coaching.
About the program

Build your coaching future

We support women coaches who are passionate about player development. Through online learning, hands-on workshops and mentoring, you’ll grow your skills, strengthen your coaching identity and explore a future in high-performance coaching.

What you’ll gain from the program

As part of the program, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • build your knowledge and skills to develop players
  • strengthen your coaching philosophy and confidence
  • gain insight into high-performance coaching pathways
  • connect with experienced mentors
  • join a supportive, national network of women coaches.

Grow your coaching skills

Connect with women coaches, build confidence and leadership and grow your knowledge and skills to develop players.

 

Contact your local Coach Development team for more information.

Emerging voices in coaching

These young women are building networks, growing their skills and gaining confidence through the Emerging Coach Program. They're paving the way for others and showing what’s possible with the right support.

Ile - ACT

"Being one of the few female coaches in ACT, I often felt like I didn’t have a voice. This program helped me feel heard and I want to be a role model for others starting out."

Pip - TAS

"I’m really honoured and excited to be part of this. Being in a regional area, there aren’t many coaches around me, so it’s great to build a network with like-minded people."

Shaye - QLD

"Believe, pursue, perform. Set your goals, show up with grit and discipline, and surround yourself with people who lift you. That’s when you start to perform."

Driving equity for women and girls in tennis

Learn how Tennis Australia is leading change, creating an equal voice and enriching pathways for women and girls in tennis.

Explore strategy
