Reneé Rapp to headline AO LIVE Presents, marking her highly anticipated debut in Australia

Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and actor Reneé Rapp has been announced as the fifth and final headliner for AO LIVE Presents at Australian Open 2026, marking her first time performing in Australia.

Fresh from sold-out shows across North America and Europe, the multi-talented artist will perform in John Cain Arena on Saturday 31 January, ahead of the Women’s Final, joining an already star-studded AO LIVE Presents line-up featuring The Kid LAROI, Peggy Gou, Spacey Jane, The Veronicas and SOFI TUKKER.

“The AO is so excited to bring Reneé Rapp to Melbourne – especially as it’s her first time performing in Australia. She’s one of the most exciting young artists in the world right now and we know fans will be so excited to see her in her Australian debut,” AO Entertainment Experience Producer Gus Carmichael said.

“She’s an incredible performer with huge global momentum - from Broadway to films, sold-out tours and a debut album that’s made waves worldwide. Her addition completes what’s now our biggest and most diverse AO LIVE Presents line-up yet.”

A multi-discipline talent spanning music, film, television and Broadway, Rapp first broke out as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway before launching her solo music career in 2022 with her debut EP Everything to Everyone, featuring standout tracks Too Well and In the Kitchen.

Her 2023 debut album Snow Angel earned the largest first-week sales for a female artist’s debut album in the U.S. that year, showcasing her powerhouse vocals and emotionally charged songwriting. With more than 1.4 billion streams across her catalogue and appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Governors Ball, Rapp has quickly become one of pop’s most compelling new voices.

Rapp joins an impressive line-up of global and homegrown stars for AO LIVE Presents 2026. Opening on Wednesday 28 January with an exclusive Australian show from The Kid LAROI, followed by indie-rock favourites Spacey Jane on Thursday 29 January.

AO Pride Day on Friday 30 January will feature The Veronicas alongside Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER, while DJ and producer Peggy Gou will close out the event on Sunday 1 February, following the men’s final.

Tickets for AO LIVE Presents start from $99, including Ground Pass access for the whole day, offering fans the chance to experience world-class tennis and live music all in one ticket.

AO LIVE will feature music and entertainment across the whole precinct in 2026, including laidback acoustic acts in Garden Square and some of Melbourne’s most in-demand DJs on Grand Slam Oval each day.

AO LIVE has been programmed by Untitled Group, Australia’s largest independent music and events promoter.

Tickets for Reneé Rapp will go on sale at midday on Thursday 30 October 2025. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and more information.

Wednesday 28 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Kid LAROI

+ Special guests

Thursday 29 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

Spacey Jane

+ Special guests

Friday 30 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Veronicas and SOFI TUKKER

+ Special guests

Saturday 31 January 2026 - 2-7pm AEDT

Reneé Rapp

AO Women’s Final – 7:30pm

Sunday 1 February 2026 – 2-7pm AEDT

Peggy Gou

+ Special guests

AO Men’s Final – 7:30pm

Australian Open 2026, supported by major partner Kia in association with ANZ, Emirates, Luzhou Laojiao, and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from 12 January to 1 February 2026.

Tickets on-sale via Ticketmaster. Visit ausopen.com for more information.