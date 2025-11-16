AO LIVE brings the party to Opening Week with Hot Chip, Elderbrook, Cassian and The Presets

The Australian Open is set to serve up even more entertainment in 2026, with the debut of AO LIVE Opening Week – a brand-new series of exclusive live music events that will kick off the Grand Slam with a bang.

From Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 January 2026, fan-favourite precinct TOPCOURT, located at Birrarung Marr’s middle terrace, will transform into a buzzing open-air stage for four nights of world-class electronic music including Hot Chip, Elderbrook, Cassian and The Presets.

“AO LIVE Opening Week is all about starting the Australian Open with a bang. We’re bringing some of the world’s best electronic artists to one of Melbourne’s most spectacular outdoor stages - right under the city skyline at TOPCOURT,” AO Entertainment Experience Producer Gus Carmichael said.

“With tickets priced the same as a week one Ground Pass, fans can experience a world-class music lineup and all the energy of the AO precinct in one unforgettable night.”

AO LIVE Opening Week features:

Hot Chip [LIVE] - Tuesday 13 January 2026 – 5:30pm

+ Milo Eastwood and O Honey

The much loved British synth-pop outfit returns to celebrate their new Best Of album, Joy in Repetition - bringing dance-floor anthems and a masterclass in why they’ve been selling out shows worldwide since 2000.

Elderbrook [LIVE] - Wednesday 14 January - 5:30pm

+ Samantha Loveridge, Juno Mamba and Jordz

The Grammy-nominated British DJ, producer and vocalist behind global hit Cola will bring his acclaimed live show to the AO stage.

Cassian - Thursday 15 January 2026 - 5:30pm

+ Willo, OLIIV and bellxsxs

Melbourne-born and now LA-based, Cassian is one of Australia’s most in-demand DJs, currently riding high on his remix of Love Parade with YOTTO and Da Hool.

The Presets [LIVE] - Friday 16 January 2026 - 5:30pm

+ RONA, Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set) and Post Percy

Two decades on from their breakthrough, the iconic Australian duo continue to define the nation’s electronic music scene with hits like My People and Talk Like That.

AO LIVE Opening Week is presented in collaboration with Live Nation Australia. First release tickets for all shows start at $69.

AO LIVE Opening Week is part of the broader AO LIVE program, which will see music and entertainment take over Melbourne Park throughout the tournament, creating a 21-day summer music festival.

Expect laid-back acoustic sessions in Garden Square, high-energy DJ sets on Grand Slam Oval, and five huge nights of AO LIVE Presents shows at John Cain Arena during the final week of the event.

Those acts, with tickets already on sale via Ticketmaster are:

Wednesday 28 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Kid LAROI

+ Special guests

Thursday 29 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

Spacey Jane

+ Special guests

Friday 30 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Veronicas and SOFI TUKKER

+ Special guests

Saturday 31 January 2026 - 2-7pm AEDT

Reneé Rapp

AO Women’s Final – 7:30pm

Sunday 1 February 2026 – 2-7pm AEDT

Peggy Gou

+ Special guests

AO Men’s Final – 7:30pm

Tickets for AO LIVE Opening Week will go on sale at midday on Thursday 20 November 2025.

Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and more information.

- ends -