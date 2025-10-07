AO 2026 unveils new food lineup, featuring Shake Shack debut

Leading the charge is Shake Shack, bringing its first-ever Australian pop up to TOPCOURT and John Cain Arena. The iconic global brand that began in New York City’s Madison Square Park is famous for its elevated versions of American classics including their signature ShackBurger®. As well as burgers they’ll be serving an exclusive AO Shake, only available at TOPCOURT during January.

“We’re committed to making the AO not just the best Grand Slam on court, but also the best off-court, and food and drink are central to that experience,” Tennis Australia’s Head of Product Growth and Innovation Fern Barrett said.

“From headline international debuts such as Shake Shack, to our popular AO exclusive items like Peach Melbourne and Grey Goose Lemon Ace, we’re offering something fans can only experience at the AO.

“For many fans, their first Shake Shack burger or shake will be part of their AO 2026 experience which is so exciting. Shake Shack’s arrival at the AO underlines how much this event has grown beyond the court, it’s a festival of food, sport and culture.

“AO 2026 is all about ensuring fans don’t miss a minute of the action. Innovations such as expanded in-seat ordering for those in accessible seating, precinct roving vending to cut down queue times, and new automated snack services across the precinct have all been designed to make it easier than ever to grab what you need and get straight back to the tennis.”

AO exclusive items returning in 2026 include fan-favourite dessert, Peach Melbourne, with more than 112,000 serves of the delicious peach and vanilla soft serve topped with raspberry dust sold in 2025. Peach Melbourne has developed a huge fan base and its much-loved mascot, Pat the Peach, will appear in a new limited edition retail range in January.

The Grey Goose Lemon Ace cocktail is back, after selling more than 100,000 serves in its inaugural year. The Lemon Ace will be available as a freshly mixed cocktail or as a ready-to-drink beverage from the revamped Courtside Bar. Recently awarded Nik Hill of Porcine fame will curate a menu of delicious French-inspired snack boxes to complement Courtside Bar’s drink offering.

Also back is the much-loved AO Frappe. The refreshing coffee drink became an instant hit with fans when it debuted at AO 2025 and will be elevated in 2026 with a new formula created in collaboration with a2 milk.

AO 2026 will also debut a reimagined express food outlet at Western Courts, designed for fans who want fast, high-quality meals without missing the action. Japanese-inspired eatery Suupaa will bring its signature konbini (convenience store) menu to the AO, featuring konbini classics with a Melbourne twist -including onigiri, katsu sandos, noodlebowls and Suupaa’s cult-favourite fried chicken – Suupaachiki.

Garden Square will offer a feast of mouthwatering options including sandwiches from Melbourne icon Hectors’ Deli for the first time. Classics from French-inspired Melbourne favourite Entrecôte will return while Shane Delia’s new offering Layla will serve up Middle Eastern flavours.

Garden Square will also be home to Vic’s Meat, The Chef’s Butcher, which has co-curated the newest AO food icon set to rival the great Aussie snag in bread.

Grand Slam Oval will bring a multi-cultural, food festival atmosphere featuring seven cuisines across seven outlets. Fans will be spoilt for choice with exciting newcomers Season Chicken (by the team from Good Days), Ho Jiak and Jollygood and returning favourites D.O.C, Fishbowl and Stalactites all calling Grand Slam Oval home during January.

Local culinary legend Angie Giannakodakis from Taverna will pair up with the team from Stalactites to create an exclusive Greek collaboration only available at the AO.

Award-winning chef Mindy Woods is returning to the AO, creating a signature First Nations inspired dish, which is set to delight fans who have come to love Mindy’s unique approach to cooking.

Renowned Melbourne chef Ray Capaldi will bring Wonder Pies back to the AO Ballpark presented by Emirates, this time with a menu inspired by nostalgic tuck shop classics. Serving family favourites, playful snacks and an affordable menu of delicious pies for a fun-filled day at the tennis.

The lineup for AO Reserve, the Australian Open’s premium hospitality experiences, was announced earlier in the year and includes some of Australia’s most celebrated chefs and hospitality brands as well as Michelin-star awarded international icons.

AO 2026 food and beverage highlights:

TOPCOURT

Shake Shack – the global burger phenomenon’s first Australian activation, serving made-to-order Australian Angus beef burgers and shakes (AO debut)

Garden Square

Hector’s Deli – famous sandwiches and house-made sodas (AO debut)

– famous sandwiches and house-made sodas (AO debut) Layla – Middle Eastern inspired menu by acclaimed chef Shane Delia (AO debut)

– Middle Eastern inspired menu by acclaimed chef Shane Delia (AO debut) Entrecôte – French Mitraillette Baguette and Entrecôte cheeseburger and frites

– French Mitraillette Baguette and Entrecôte cheeseburger and frites Vic’s Meat, The Chefs Butcher – The AO debuts their answer to the great Aussie snag in bread

Grand Slam Oval

Season –Vietnamese fried chicken (AO debut)

–Vietnamese fried chicken (AO debut) Ho Jiak –playful take on Malaysian classics (AO debut)

–playful take on Malaysian classics (AO debut) JollyGood – classic Melbourne burgers (AO debut)

– classic Melbourne burgers (AO debut) Stalactites x Taverna - new Greek dining collaboration (AO debut)

- new Greek dining collaboration (AO debut) D.O.C – Italian street food style pizza slices

– Italian street food style pizza slices Fishbowl – fresh poke style salad bowls and boxes

Western Courts

Match Ready Food & Drinks – a brand-new fast-service concept curated with Japanese eatery Suupaa, offering sandos, noodles and fried chicken (AO debut)

AO Ballpark presented by Emirates

Wonder Pies’ – nostalgic Tuck Shop family favourites

AO Reserve

Simon Rogan – L’Enclume and Umbel Restaurants

– L’Enclume and Umbel Restaurants Peter Gilmore – Bennelong and Quay

– Bennelong and Quay Rodney Dunn and Severine Demanet – Tasmania’s Agrarian Kitchen

and – Tasmania’s Agrarian Kitchen SK Steak and Oyster – acclaimed Brisbane restaurant

– acclaimed Brisbane restaurant Shimpei Raikuni – Brisbane’s Sushi Room

– Brisbane’s Sushi Room Alejandro Saravia –Victoria and Farmer’s Daughters

–Victoria and Farmer’s Daughters Caretaker’s Cottage – one of Australia’s most awarded cocktail bars

