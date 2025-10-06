AO LIVE 2026: The Kid LAROI + More

Artist images available for download

The Australian Open has announced The Kid LAROI, Peggy Gou, Spacey Jane, The Veronicas and Sofi Tukker will all headline AO LIVE Presents at AO 2026, with more acts to be announced.

AO LIVE Presents will expand to five nights of concerts in John Cain Arena at AO 2026, up from three nights this year.

“After the huge success of AO LIVE Presents this year – with three incredible sold-out shows – we’re taking it to the next level in 2026, with five nights of headline acts in John Cain Arena to close out the AO,” AO Entertainment Experience Producer Gus Carmichael said.

“From Wednesday 28 January to men’s finals on Sunday 1 February, some of the world’s biggest acts will take to the stage, including The Kid LAROI in an Australian exclusive, Peggy Gou, Spacey Jane and The Veronicas, with more names to be revealed soon.

“AO 2026 will be Melbourne’s 21-day summer music festival, with a packed schedule of live music everyday across the precinct, and more special events to be announced over the coming weeks.

“For the first time, Grand Slam Oval will feature live music every night of Opening Week, cementing its status as the AO’s summer festival playground. Adult Ground Passes start from just $10 during Opening Week, presenting incredible value to fans.”

Kicking things off in John Cain Arena on Wednesday 28 January is Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI in an exclusive Australian show. Rising from Sydney’s hip-hop scene to global stardom, he has collaborated with artists including Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD, with his chart-topping hit Stay spending six weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With a No.1 debut project and millions of fans worldwide, LAROI is one of the most exciting young artists of his generation.

Spacey Jane will take the stage on Thursday 29 January. Since forming in Perth in 2016, the indie-rock quartet have become one of Australia’s most loved bands, with two critically acclaimed albums, multiple sold-out tours and festival appearances from Splendour in the Grass to Reading & Leeds. Their breakout hit Booster Seat won ARIA Song of the Year and reached #2 in triple j’s Hottest 100, while their 2022 follow-up album Here Comes Everybody debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Charts. With their third album If That Makes Sense released earlier this year, Spacey Jane are set to deliver their biggest and boldest sound yet to AO fans.

Much loved Australian band The Veronicas will perform in the evening on AO Pride Day on Friday 30 January. Since 2005, sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso have never been far from the top of the charts. Their smash hit Untouched was voted No.3 in the recent Triple J Hottest 100 Australian songs of all time. They will be joined by Grammy-nominated electronic duo Sofi Tukker, festival favorites known for their high energy live shows.

Closing out the AO is Korean-born DJ, producer and cultural icon Peggy Gou who will light up the stage on Sunday 1 February. From underground sensation to global star, Gou has become one of dance music’s most recognisable names, with international hits including It Makes You Forget (Itgehane), Starry Night and her 2023 smash It Goes Like (Nanana). Having played the world’s biggest clubs and festivals, Gou’s infectious blend of house and techno is set to electrify AO fans.

Tickets for AO LIVE Presents start from $99 which also includes Ground Pass access for the whole day, presenting great value for fans.

AO LIVE will feature music and entertainment across the precinct in 2026, including laidback acoustic acts in Garden Square and some of Melbourne’s most in-demand DJs on Grand Slam Oval each day.

AO LIVE has been programmed by Untitled Group, Australia’s largest independent music and events promoter.

Tickets for AO LIVE Presents go on sale at midday on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and more information.

Wednesday 28 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Kid LAROI

+ Special guests

Thursday 29 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

Spacey Jane

+ Special guests

Friday 30 January 2026 - 5-9pm AEDT

The Veronicas and Sofi Tukker

+ Special guests

Saturday 31 January 2026 - 2-7pm AEDT

To be announced

AO Women’s Final – 7:30pm

Sunday 1 February 2026 – 2-7pm AEDT

Peggy Gou

+ Special guests

AO Men’s Final – 7:30pm

Australian Open 2026, supported by major partner Kia in association with Emirates, Luzhou Laojiao, Rolex and ANZ, will take place at Melbourne Park from 12 January to 1 February 2026.

Tickets on-sale Tuesday 7 October 2025 via Ticketmaster. Visit ausopen.com for more information.