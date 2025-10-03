Well-renowned coach Brent Larkham has become the 15th inductee into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame.

Canberra, Australia, 3 October 2025 | Tennis ACT

Brent Larkham has become the 15th person to be inducted into the Tennis ACT Walk of Fame.

The Larkham name had already made a mark on the Canberra sporting landscape before Brent made himself known, through Bruce and Stephanie in tennis, and Bruce’s brother Geoff in rugby union. Brent, younger brother, Todd, and cousin Stephen, were each destined to further add their own successes to the Larkham sporting dynasty.

Larkham was first raised in Higgins, where their family’s tennis court was used by Bruce for tennis coaching. In 1978, the family moved to Hawker, over time establishing a highly successful 12-court tennis complex. The complex because a full-time business with coaching, tournaments, and court hire; the perfect environment to develop Brent’s sporting pedigree.

At age eight, Larkham won the ACT 11/u resident singles, followed by the 10/u junior open doubles. Through the 1980s, Larkham represented the ACT in the Bruce and Pizzey Cups and won several age titles.

By 1989, whilst still a junior, Larkham was the top-ranked ACT male player, having won the ACT resident boys’ 18/u title two years in a row. In the Linton Cup, Larkham dropped only one match, narrowly losing to junior world No.1, Grant Doyle.

Moving into the adult ranks, Larkham won his first Challenger-level doubles title in 1992 and the following year, doubles and singles titles. At Queen’s Club, he defeated the world No.60 Patrick McEnroe before losing to Stefan Edberg.

Larkham received a wildcard into his first Grand Slam at Australian Open 1994, beginning a pivotal year for the Canberran. He defeated world No.27, Amos Mansdorf, to reach the third round, bowing out in a tough five-setter to Czech Martin Damm.

Larkham’s game had come of age, centred on a massive forehand, combined with a powerful serve, court speed, and tactical awareness.

Throughout his career, Larkham won the Finnish Open, while also compiling solid results in Newcastle, Bogota, Wolfsburg and Bristol. His career-high rankings were world No.108 in singles and world No.128 in doubles – today still the third-highest rankings for a male player from the ACT.

With a record seven ACT players in 1994 representing Australia internationally – all current or future top-200 ranked players – Larkham was judged the 1994 ACT Male Player of the Year.

Sadly, in late 1994, Larkham ruptured two discs in his back, ultimately forcing him to retire from the professional circuit at the age of 25.

Post-career, Larkham turned to coaching, initially mentoring Wayne Arthurs and brother, Todd, both trying to make it on the world stage. Setting up a base near Wimbledon, Larkham became a focal point for post-junior Australian players.

In addition to Arthurs and Todd, Paul Hanley, Alun Jones, Ben Ellwood, Richard Fromberg, and Andrew Kratzmann all achieved career-best results under Larkham’s tutelage.

“Brent was the biggest influence on my career, completely changing my game style and was the sole reason I was able to turn my tennis around,” Arthurs said. “From a lowly 1500 world ranking, within two years, I entered the top 50, winning an ATP title and competing with the world’s best.”

Larkham’s success saw him appointed head coach of the AIS Pro Tour program in Canberra from 2006 to 2012. Success stories include Peter Luczak, Chris Guccione, Casey Dellacqua, Sam Groth, Jarmila Gajdosova, and Nick Kyrgios.

Larkham is currently the head coach of the Tennis Australia National Academy in Brisbane, mentoring stars such as Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, and, most recently, Maya Joint.

“Brent’s track record in developing and transitioning athletes to the Pro Tour is second to none,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said. “He is respected globally for his tennis insight and leadership, as well as his technical knowledge and ability.”

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!