Brent’s parents, Bruce and Stephanie, were both coaches and owned a tennis centre, so it was only natural that he and his younger brother, Todd, begin playing tennis too.

In 1991, Brent began playing ITF and ATP tournaments and two years later Todd turned pro.

Brent achieved a career-high singles ranking of 108 (September 1994) and reached No.128 in doubles (October 1995).

His best Grand Slam result was making the third round of Australian Open 1994, where he upset world No.27 Amos Mansdorf of Israel in straight sets in the second round.

Brent retired from the ATP Tour in 1998 following a career-ending back injury.

He went on to coach several leading Australian players including his brother Todd, Wayne Arthurs, Paul Hanley and Richard Fromberg.

In February 2006 he was appointed head coach of the Australian Institute of Sport’s Pro Tour Program.