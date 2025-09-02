New York, USA, 2 September 2025 | AAP

Alex de Minaur is through to the final eight at US Open 2025 after he breezed past Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi.

Playing on one of the US Open show courts for the first time this tournament, Louis Armstrong Stadium, De Minaur wasted no time putting on a show, putting away the world No.435 Reidi 6-3 6-2 6-1 in 93 minutes.

De Minaur set the tone from the opening set, breaking Riedi twice. The world No.8 then swiftly moved to a 5-0 lead, only to be surprisingly broken as he served for the set.

The Australian would, however, regain composure, closing out the set at his next opportunity.

Any thoughts of a revival by the Swiss were quickly extinguished when De Minaur broke to love in game three of the third set. Riedi had a point to break back but failed to take it, and when the No.8 seed secured a double break, the match was all but won. A ninth double fault for Riedi saw De Minaur claim victory and advance to his sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal. “I was happy with my level, my focus,” the Australian said. “I knew he had some big shots, and he’s had a hell of a week coming through quallies. “I’m super proud of what I’m doing. Ultimately, this is where I want to be, playing for the big titles, being in contention. I am putting myself in the right places. I’ve got another great opportunity coming up in the quarterfinals, I’m gonna go out and have a swing.”

De Minaur, thus eased into a third quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, where he will meet world No.27 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian defeated Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes.

The pair have met three times prior, with Auger-Aliassime leading 2-1, which includes their only previous outdoor hardcourt meeting, in Cincinnati in 2022.

“His movement is so decent, but now he comes to the net,” said Auger-Aliassime of De Minaur. “He has added to his game, being able to take the ball early and put pressure on his opponent – if I let him.”

Statistically speaking, this is De Minaur’s best chance to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Up against the lowest-ranked quarterfinals opponent of his career, De Minaur hopes experience at this stage of the tournament will bode in his favour.

“I’ve always thought that the first job is to get there, right, and give myself the opportunity,” he said. “If I bum out early, I’m never going to get the chance, so at least I’ve got the chance in front of me. It’s about embracing it.

“I’ve got some experience. I know what to expect, and the mindset going forward is going to be going for it. There’s no holding back.”

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 9 RESULTS

Men’s singles, fourth round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Leandro Riedi (SUI) 6-3 6-2 6-1

Junior girls’ singles, second round

Shao Yushan (CHN) d Renee Alame (AUS) 3-6 6-2 7-5

Junior boys’ doubles, first round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS)/Nicolas Arseneault (CAN) d [8] Nikola Bilozertsev (UKR)/Ziga Sesko (SLO) 6-3 6-4

