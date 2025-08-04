Alex de Minaur is through to his sixth ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal after defeating American Frances Tiafoe.

Toronto, Canada, 4 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Alex de Minaur kept his North American winning streak alive in Toronto after he prevailed against No.7 seed Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the Canadian Open.

The Australian No.1 played cleaner and more efficient tennis in a 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory to advance to his sixth ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

He joins fellow Aussie and defending champion Alexei Popyrin in the quarterfinals, after Popyrin defeated Holger Rune on Sunday (AEST).

“It was never going to be easy, and Frances has the ability to turn the switch on whenever he wants, so it is always very tricky to put him away,” said De Minaur following the two-hour, 24-minute victory.

“I think I battled him, myself and the conditions, and I am happy to sneak away with a win today.”

De Minaur extends his winning streak to seven matches, building on his impressive North American hardcourt form.

The 26-year-old won his 10th ATP singles title in Washington DC last week after he saved three championship points against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to triumph.

That victory moved the New South Welshman back inside the top 10 for the first time since May. Currently ranked world No.8, he is now sixth in the ATP Finals race as he aims to compete in Turin for a second straight year.

De Minaur is hoping to return to the Canadian Open final after missing the 2024 tournament with a hip injury. He reached the Toronto final in 2023, after defeating Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev en route.

De Minaur began his 2025 campaign with a straight-sets win over Argentinian Francisco Comesana, then had a four-day break before facing Tiafoe, given compatriot Chris O’Connell withdrew from their third-round encounter.

Having won seven of his past eight matches in Toronto, De Minaur will in two days’ time face Ben Shelton, who won his fourth-round match over Flavio Cobolli.

Popyrin, meanwhile, battles No.1 seed Alexander Zverev on Tuesday morning for a spot in the semifinals.

