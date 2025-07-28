Alex de Minaur wins his 10th ATP singles title, and first in over a year, after defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a three-hour epic in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C, United States, 28 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Alex de Minaur hoisted ATP singles silverware for the first time in over 12 months after emerging victorious at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, D.C.

In dramatic fashion, De Minaur saved three match points against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to claim a 5-7 6-1 7-6(3) victory in the Washington Open final in three hours and three minutes.

The story of the 2018 Washington Open final threatened to repeat itself after the Australian No.1 lost the opening set 7-5. However, a lot has changed since a 19-year-old De Minaur lost in straight sets to world No.3 Alexander Zverev in his maiden ATP singles final.

A more experienced De Minaur produced a statement second set, committing just three unforced errors and landing five aces to force a decider.

Davidovich Fokina had one hand on the trophy in the final set as he served for the match at 5-3. The world No.26 cruised to a 30-0 lead before pressure succumbed to the Spaniard, as De Minaur got the match back on serve.

A 10-minute 10th game provided the backbone for De Minaur’s eventual victory, saving three championship points to maintain serve.

Fifteen minutes later, De Minaur had three championship points of his own after forcing a tiebreak. Serving for his 10th ATP title, the New South Welshman learned from his opponent’s jitters, sealing the match with an ace.

“This is a special tournament, it’s one that’s close to my heart,” the 2025 Washington Open champion said. “I came here in 2018, and it was my biggest week to date. It gave me so much confidence.

“I’m so happy that I was able to come back here and end up winning the title.”

De Minaur joins an esteemed group of Australians who have triumphed in Washington, with Ken Rosewall, Tony Roche, Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios all claiming the crown.

The 26-year-old’s first crown since s-Hertogenbosch in June 2024, elevates him to world No.8, his highest ranking in nearly three months.

He hopes to carry that form into the Toronto Masters later this week as he seeks his first-career ATP Masters title. De Minaur enters the tournament as the No.7 seed.

