Meet Zayd Joosab, a 13-year-old from Queensland who is one of Australia's most promising talents.

Gold Coast, QLD, 25 July 2025 | Jack Larkin

Zayd Joosab is one of Australia’s emerging young players.

The 13-year-old from Queensland won the boys’ singles title at the 12/u Claycourt Championships in Canberra in April, and is currently competing in Germany as part of the junior European Tour.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior stars, Joosab details his ambition to win Roland Garros, and emulate the success of his idols, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Zayd Joosab: “It all started at home. I got a small racquet, started hitting balls around, and had my parents start throwing balls to me. Then, at the age of four, I started actual coaching. That’s when I really got into tennis. My first coach made tennis fun, which made me love the sport.”

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

“There are heaps of aspects I like, such as the competitive aspect and fighting my way through different matches. There is also the aspect of meeting new people, which is another part I love. You end up with friends from other states, who I often see at tournaments.”

What is the best piece of advice that you’ve received in tennis?

“Hit the ball in! And of course, the less unforced errors you make, the more matches you win, which has helped me in the last 12 months.”

Have there been any highlights for you in the past 12 months?

“We did these Bruce Cup trials, which is part of the Queensland Representative School Sport. That’s when it started to click. After that, I won matches in Darwin where the Bruce Cup was, and the flow-on effect of that helped. I started playing more confidently. I relied on keeping a good pace, but still making a lot of balls.”

Tell us more about your journey in tennis?

“I started tennis at the age of four. That’s when I had my first coach, Darren. He got me to love the sport and encouraged me to keep playing. From there, I went to Isabella Fede, who is coaching the 11/u boys for Queensland [at the Australian Teams Championships]. I was with her for ages, until she moved to Tennis Australia. She was really good. She helped develop the majority of my technique.

After that, I joined the National Development System squad out at the Queensland Tennis Centre. I was with Izzah [Fede] and Emma Heyman. They were just encouraging me to keep playing the sport. And then, a couple of years ago, I met Damon [Lucht], and Damon has completely changed my game. He’s a very experienced coach, and he knows how to coach me.”

How has Damon helped build your game?

“He hasn’t changed heaps of technique. He’s just fixed up tactical areas. Before [Damon], I was really wild, hitting heaps of balls out. But after I met him, he encouraged hitting with a bit more height and spin, and then I could still play aggressive. It keeps the ball in a bit more.”

Who is your favourite tennis player?

“Probably Casper Ruud or Jannik Sinner, those are the two that I want to be like.”

What do you like about Casper Ruud’s game?

“I just love the way he hits the ball. He has really clean strokes, puts 100 per cent into everything. He’s also really nice off court, so I’m trying to be pretty nice off court as well to others.”

What’s your favourite memory in tennis?

“Probably winning Claycourt nationals earlier this year. It was really good. Coming in as the number one seed for that tournament, there was heaps of pressure. I ended up playing like three or four of my friends along the way, so it was really hard, but I got it done in the end, and I was just super relieved.”

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

“My long-term goal is to win Roland Garros and become top 20 or top 10 in the world.

What do you like about playing on clay?

I just love sliding around on the court. It’s just a really fun surface to play on. It’s not too harsh on the body either. I think it suits my game style as well.”

